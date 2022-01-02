Conservative Baltimore resident and former congressional candidate Kimberly Klacik, in response to this article titled, “Woke Baltimore mayor’s ‘violence reduction strategies’ backfire as city sees annual murder and shooting rates RISE, with 337 killings in 2021,” called the mayor and state’s attorney Marily Mosby the biggest clowns of 2021″:

And, in response, Mosby insulted Klacik’s past work history:

Screenshot for posterity:

No wonder Baltimore is in such bad shape:

Maybe she should put the phone down, and, you know, convict people?

***

