Conservative Baltimore resident and former congressional candidate Kimberly Klacik, in response to this article titled, “Woke Baltimore mayor’s ‘violence reduction strategies’ backfire as city sees annual murder and shooting rates RISE, with 337 killings in 2021,” called the mayor and state’s attorney Marily Mosby the biggest clowns of 2021″:

Our Mayor, @MayorBMScott & SA, @MarilynMosbyEsq said “We can’t arrest our way out of it”. Essentially making them the biggest clowns of 2021. — Kimberly Klacik (@kimKBaltimore) January 2, 2022

And, in response, Mosby insulted Klacik’s past work history:

So says the “exotic dancer” turned politician… I’m the clown or are you?! 🤡 — Marilyn J. Mosby (@MarilynMosbyEsq) January 2, 2022



No wonder Baltimore is in such bad shape:

This is the State’s Attorney for Baltimore City. Need I say more? https://t.co/aL9hiSI3d2 — Kimberly Klacik (@kimKBaltimore) January 2, 2022

Maybe she should put the phone down, and, you know, convict people?

Don’t you have more important things to do? Like, I don’t know, addressing this city’s catastrophic murder rate. Log off and do your job. — Luke Thompson (@ltthompso) January 2, 2022

