New data released by the Pentagon shows a “46% spike in suicide among U.S. Army’s active-duty forces in Q2 compared to same period last year.” From Fox News’s Lucas Tomlinson:

Pentagon: 46% spike in suicide among U.S. Army’s active-duty forces in Q2 compared to same period last year pic.twitter.com/ukOxqNEjFO — Lucas Tomlinson (@LucasFoxNews) October 13, 2021

And “more soldiers in U.S. Army’s active-duty, National Guard and Reserve forces died of suicide in Q2 this year than entire U.S. military has died from the coronavirus since the start of the pandemic”:

More soldiers in U.S. Army’s active-duty, National Guard and Reserve forces died of suicide in Q2 this year than entire U.S. military has died from the coronavirus since the start of the pandemic, new Pentagon suicide report shows — Lucas Tomlinson (@LucasFoxNews) October 13, 2021

This is a true “DEAR GOD” moment:

We need to have much more media coverage of this:

This is a crisis. And so sad. https://t.co/T3HJRFRgPr — Bret Baier (@BretBaier) October 13, 2021

Republican Sean Parnell, who is running for U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania, vowed to make this a priority if elected:

The men & women who volunteer to serve this nation are our most precious resource.

They are the best of us.

In the Senate, tackling the crisis of veteran suicide will be a top priority for me. We can’t allow this tragedy to continue any longer. https://t.co/XcMk3A1nvM — Sean Parnell (@SeanParnellUSA) October 13, 2021

And maybe our “woke Generals” could spend at least as much time tweeting about this issue as they did attacking Tucker Carlson?

Seems like something our woke Generals might want to pay more attention to. It’s actually giving me RAGE (all colors of rage). What say you @SecDef ?? https://t.co/H4zCj9rEi0 — Colt45🇺🇸👮‍♀️👨‍⚕️🕵🏻‍♀️ 🇦🇫 (@jacksfriend25) October 13, 2021

As for what our elected officials are prioritizing, our Vice President, daughter of immigrants, is busy bashing America:

Good thing Kamala Harris is busy dealing with issues from 1492. https://t.co/H4cLOSfGfY — Sound the Dread Alarm (@_ThisJustin_) October 13, 2021

For real:

Kamala Harris vows to address 'shameful past' of America's European explorers https://t.co/h0h1apCgsE pic.twitter.com/cCDXVftYab — Daily Mail Online (@MailOnline) October 13, 2021

