BREAKING: The FBI raided the offices of the NYPD Sergeants Benevolent Association this morning

Breaking news out of New York City where we’re seeing reports that the FBI raided the offices of the NYPD’s Sergeants Benevolent Association this morning:

ADVERTISEMENT

BREAKING | Feds descend on offices of NYPD sergeants union While the details of the investigation were not revealed, an FBI spokeswoman confirmed the agency was “carrying out a law enforcement action in connection with an ongoing investigation.”https://t.co/69vdFCxFf0 — New York Daily News (@NYDailyNews) October 5, 2021

FBI agents are reportedly still inside the building:

But nobody seems to know what it’s about:

The FBI descended on the @SBANYPD as part of an ongoing law enforcement investigation, the @NewYorkFBI confirmed. The subject of the investigation was not immediately clear. — Aaron Katersky (@AaronKatersky) October 5, 2021

ADVERTISEMENT

The union had come under fire last year for doxxing Mayor Bill de Blasio’s daughter after she was arrested during BLM protests:

This is the union whose head doxxed de Blasio's daughter, FYI. — Emma Vigeland (@EmmaVigeland) October 5, 2021

There is going to be a lot of this from NYC Dems over the coming days:

Ed Mullins, who famously called me a "first-class whore" for daring to ask questions about the @SBANYPD, just got a first-class raid from the FBI. https://t.co/MgHwNdJ3g8 — Ritchie Torres (@RitchieTorres) October 5, 2021

ADVERTISEMENT

So far, there’s no response to the raid on their Twitter account:

We’ll keep you posted.

***