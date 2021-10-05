BREAKING: The FBI raided the offices of the NYPD Sergeants Benevolent Association this morning

Posted at 11:06 am on October 05, 2021 by Greg Pollowitz

Breaking news out of New York City where we’re seeing reports that the FBI raided the offices of the NYPD’s Sergeants Benevolent Association this morning:

FBI agents are reportedly still inside the building:

But nobody seems to know what it’s about:

The union had come under fire last year for doxxing Mayor Bill de Blasio’s daughter after she was arrested during BLM protests:

There is going to be a lot of this from NYC Dems over the coming days:

So far, there’s no response to the raid on their Twitter account:

We’ll keep you posted.

***


