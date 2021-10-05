BREAKING: The FBI raided the offices of the NYPD Sergeants Benevolent Association this morning
Breaking news out of New York City where we’re seeing reports that the FBI raided the offices of the NYPD’s Sergeants Benevolent Association this morning:
BREAKING | Feds descend on offices of NYPD sergeants union
While the details of the investigation were not revealed, an FBI spokeswoman confirmed the agency was “carrying out a law enforcement action in connection with an ongoing investigation.”https://t.co/69vdFCxFf0
— New York Daily News (@NYDailyNews) October 5, 2021
FBI agents are reportedly still inside the building:
.@FBI agents are inside the @SBANYPD office at the moment https://t.co/fA9kqUVR7L pic.twitter.com/VebULqZsYz
— Myles N. Miller (@MylesMill) October 5, 2021
But nobody seems to know what it’s about:
The FBI descended on the @SBANYPD as part of an ongoing law enforcement investigation, the @NewYorkFBI confirmed. The subject of the investigation was not immediately clear.
— Aaron Katersky (@AaronKatersky) October 5, 2021
The union had come under fire last year for doxxing Mayor Bill de Blasio’s daughter after she was arrested during BLM protests:
This is the union whose head doxxed de Blasio's daughter, FYI.
— Emma Vigeland (@EmmaVigeland) October 5, 2021
There is going to be a lot of this from NYC Dems over the coming days:
Ed Mullins, who famously called me a "first-class whore" for daring to ask questions about the @SBANYPD, just got a first-class raid from the FBI. https://t.co/MgHwNdJ3g8
— Ritchie Torres (@RitchieTorres) October 5, 2021
So far, there’s no response to the raid on their Twitter account:
We’ll keep you posted.
