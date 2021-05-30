Surveillance video posted to social media captured the moment a female San Francisco police officer was attacked by a deranged man and, luckily, saved by bystanders who were able to pull him off her until more cops arrived on the scene.

Have a watch:

Full video here:

Trending

According to witnesses, the man had been “spewing racist epithets at Asian people”:

Oh, and we have some questions for the cops that just told this guy to leave the area AFTER HE WAS ACCUSED OF VANDALIZING RENTAL SCOOTERS:

You know, cops in San Fran might try arresting people for crimes BEFORE they attempt to murder cops?

***

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: san francisco