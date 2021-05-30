Surveillance video posted to social media captured the moment a female San Francisco police officer was attacked by a deranged man and, luckily, saved by bystanders who were able to pull him off her until more cops arrived on the scene.

Have a watch:

1/2: Surveillance video captures man attacking @SFPD officer as she tries to see why he was allegedly ranting at Asian people near Clay & Kearny. Bystanders helped pull him off her until backup arrived. 📹: Asian Dawn. https://t.co/1ytjEWDvDF pic.twitter.com/Y1pmRH3H48 — Henry K. Lee (@henrykleeKTVU) May 30, 2021

Full video here:

According to witnesses, the man had been “spewing racist epithets at Asian people”:

UPDATE: Video shows @SFPD officers converging on Clay & Kearny after officer reports she’s struggling w/suspect. Witnesses say he had been spewing racist epithets at Asian people passing by. 📹: @Sfstreets415 pic.twitter.com/Wjm1Rie0gM — Henry K. Lee (@henrykleeKTVU) May 30, 2021

Oh, and we have some questions for the cops that just told this guy to leave the area AFTER HE WAS ACCUSED OF VANDALIZING RENTAL SCOOTERS:

UPDATE: Less than 2 hours before allegedly attacking @SFPD officer, which resulted in ambulance being called for her, the suspect reportedly had damaged teens’ rental scooters, and officers told him to leave the area, witnesses say pic.twitter.com/hUDFknUlcK — Henry K. Lee (@henrykleeKTVU) May 30, 2021

You know, cops in San Fran might try arresting people for crimes BEFORE they attempt to murder cops?

***