Remember when President Biden got called out by his own side for a lack of AAPI representation in his cabinet? We do:

Anyway, things must be okay now because Axios is reporting that the president is getting ready to name three white males to ambassadorships in India, Japan and China.

First up, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti will reportedly be named ambassador to India. Has he ever even been to India?

There were no qualified, you know, Indians?

Garcetti has other problems, too:

On the other hand, Biden doesn’t have the best track record when speaking to Indian-Americans. Maybe his staff was afraid of what he might say to a nominee of Indian heritage?

From 2006, “I’ve had a great relationship. In Delaware, the largest growth in population is Indian-Americans moving from India. You cannot go to a 7-Eleven or a Dunkin’ Donuts unless you have a slight Indian accent. I’m not joking”:

And Axios is reporting that Rahm Emanuel will head to Japan:

Nick Burns, U.S. Ambassador to NATO under George W. Bush and U.S. Ambassador to Greece under Bill Clinton, will “likely” be named as ambassador to China (at least he has actual diplomatic experience):

Now, we really don’t care that much about any of this. . .

. . .but we were told how bad this was when then-President Trump did it:

You see, Trump was different somehow:

***

