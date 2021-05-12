Politico is reporting, with documentation, that California Republican and gubernatorial candidate Caitlyn Jenner appears to have lied to CNN’s Dana Bash during a recent interview where she claimed not to have voted in the 2020 general election:
Caitlyn Jenner told CNN this week that she never voted for president in the November 2020 election. But Los Angeles County records show she actually did cast a ballot last fall. https://t.co/tIwAM0neGl
— POLITICO (@politico) May 12, 2021
Jenner told Bash that she was on the golf course instead:
Our latest — Strange indeed: @Caitlyn_Jenner told @DanaBashCNN she hit the golf links instead of voting for Trump and ballot measures in 2020. But records show she did vote. https://t.co/4Rj8kDAn4G
— Carla Marinucci (@cmarinucci) May 12, 2021
Trending
- Andrew Yang's foolish attempt at damage control after unequivocally supporting Israel's right to self-defense only pisses off the Outrage Mob even more
- BREAKING: Liz Cheney booted from position as House GOP Conference Chair, vows to 'do everything I can to that [Trump] never again gets anywhere near the Oval Office' [video]
But documentation from the Los Angeles County Clerk confirmed that Jenner did vote in the 2020 election:
.@cmarinucci got the receipts. https://t.co/KegoRgQdf1 pic.twitter.com/VHrClzQpR3
— Daniel Strauss (@DanielStrauss4) May 12, 2021
Over to you, Caitlyn:
either Caitlyn Jenner lied about going golfing instead of voting for or against Trump, or she’s the victim of some ultra specific voter fraud…. because @cmarinucci got the records
https://t.co/BUBd0xjdE1
— Edward-Isaac Dovere (@IsaacDovere) May 12, 2021
Although it probably doesn’t matter one way or the other since her candidacy seems doomed to begin with:
A new poll finds roughly 49% of Californians are against removing Gov. Gavin Newsom and only 6% support Caitlyn Jenner's bid for governor https://t.co/EVuGboiosD
— POLITICO California (@politicoca) May 11, 2021
***