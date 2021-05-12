Politico is reporting, with documentation, that California Republican and gubernatorial candidate Caitlyn Jenner appears to have lied to CNN’s Dana Bash during a recent interview where she claimed not to have voted in the 2020 general election:

Caitlyn Jenner told CNN this week that she never voted for president in the November 2020 election. But Los Angeles County records show she actually did cast a ballot last fall. https://t.co/tIwAM0neGl — POLITICO (@politico) May 12, 2021

Jenner told Bash that she was on the golf course instead:

Our latest — Strange indeed: @Caitlyn_Jenner told @DanaBashCNN she hit the golf links instead of voting for Trump and ballot measures in 2020. But records show she did vote. https://t.co/4Rj8kDAn4G — Carla Marinucci (@cmarinucci) May 12, 2021

But documentation from the Los Angeles County Clerk confirmed that Jenner did vote in the 2020 election:

Over to you, Caitlyn:

either Caitlyn Jenner lied about going golfing instead of voting for or against Trump, or she’s the victim of some ultra specific voter fraud…. because @cmarinucci got the records

https://t.co/BUBd0xjdE1 — Edward-Isaac Dovere (@IsaacDovere) May 12, 2021

Although it probably doesn’t matter one way or the other since her candidacy seems doomed to begin with:

A new poll finds roughly 49% of Californians are against removing Gov. Gavin Newsom and only 6% support Caitlyn Jenner's bid for governor https://t.co/EVuGboiosD — POLITICO California (@politicoca) May 11, 2021

***