Politico is reporting, with documentation, that California Republican and gubernatorial candidate Caitlyn Jenner appears to have lied to CNN’s Dana Bash during a recent interview where she claimed not to have voted in the 2020 general election:

Jenner told Bash that she was on the golf course instead:

But documentation from the Los Angeles County Clerk confirmed that Jenner did vote in the 2020 election:

Over to you, Caitlyn:

Although it probably doesn’t matter one way or the other since her candidacy seems doomed to begin with:

