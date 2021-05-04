The first juror to speak out on the Derek Chauvin verdict appears to have lied on a jury questionnaire that asked if he had ever attended a George Floyd protest:

Brandon Mitchell, Derek Chauvin juror who attended pre-trial rally, may jeopardize guilty verdict – Washington Times. Mitchell, 31, answered “no” when asked during jury selection if he had attended any protests for George Floyd. https://t.co/9cn0tlFRX7 — John DePetro Show (@JohnDePetroshow) May 4, 2021

And check out his “Get your knee off our necks” BLM shirt:

Will this picture get Derek Chauvin an appeal? Juror wore 'Get Your Knee Off Our Necks' T-shirt and lied about it Read more: https://t.co/SfHNZhhhVX pic.twitter.com/841Li9Ds6D — Daily Mail US (@DailyMail) May 4, 2021

Not only that, but he said jury service is an opportunity to “spark social change”:

The first Chauvin juror to speak out publicly also happens to be a BLM activist who lied to get on the jury and has admitted that he saw it as an opportunity to “spark social change.” The verdict should be thrown out. This wasn’t a fair trial. There’s no getting around it now. — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) May 4, 2021

“The verdict should be thrown out. This wasn’t a fair trial. There’s no getting around it now,” writes Matt Walsh”:

Chauvin juror who told judge would not be impartial now says people should join juries because 'we got to spark some change', wore BLM shirt in 2020 https://t.co/HfhE35fyyD — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) May 2, 2021

So, will this result in an overturned conviction?

A juror who convicted #DerekChauvin in the murder of #GeorgeFloyd defended his attendance at an event to commemorate the March on Washington. An expert says the revelation alone wasn’t enough to overturn Chauvin's conviction.https://t.co/iNsQKkghaR — Gia Vang (@Gia_Vang) May 4, 2021

To be continued. . .

***