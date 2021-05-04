The first juror to speak out on the Derek Chauvin verdict appears to have lied on a jury questionnaire that asked if he had ever attended a George Floyd protest:

And check out his “Get your knee off our necks” BLM shirt:

Not only that, but he said jury service is an opportunity to “spark social change”:

“The verdict should be thrown out. This wasn’t a fair trial. There’s no getting around it now,” writes Matt Walsh”:

So, will this result in an overturned conviction?

To be continued. . .

