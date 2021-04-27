The Kings County GOP shared a video on Monday showing an NYPD detective in Queens getting attacked by a guy with a stick *while* he was investigating a different crime:

Just another day in @NYCMayor's safest city!! NYPD detective attacked while investigating a crime. pic.twitter.com/4Tcaxu1SGM — Brooklyn Republicans (@KingsCountyGOP) April 27, 2021

The suspect was quickly arrested by others on the scene:

Queens: Prince St. & 39th Avenue, an #NYPD detective that was investigating a crime scene was struck in the head by a suspect using a stick.@NYPDnews tells @NY_Scoop that the suspect was arrested by members of the @NYPD109Pct who were present on the scene.@NYPDShea @NYCMayor pic.twitter.com/p0HEPqLdT2 — NYC Scoop (@NY_Scoop) April 26, 2021

The detective was treated and released for minor injuries:

The detective was transported to Booth Memorial Hospital where he was treated for minor injuries. — NYC Scoop (@NY_Scoop) April 26, 2021

Exit question: Is the suspect out on bail already?

***