You wouldn’t know it from the headlines, but the 4th wave of COVID-19 is just not happening:

Let's hope this is as bad as the 4th "wave" gets and there's no more. pic.twitter.com/etG0PBfwA3 — Eric Topol (@EricTopol) April 27, 2021

Remember four weeks ago when CDC Dir. Rochelle Walensky warned of “impending doom”?

Four weeks ago, CDC director Rochelle Walensky said she felt a sense of "impending doom" about a coming surge of coronavirus. Joe Biden agreed. Instead, cases and deaths have continued to decline, and the media is failing to report that good news. https://t.co/SQODKYdEC1 — Dylan Housman (@Dylan_Housman) April 27, 2021

Yeah — not so much:

I'm pretty sure we're done with this so called 4th wave. Yes, we'll see some some bumps and mini-surges in some states at times But overall, with 54% of adults with at least 1 dose and more vaccinations coming, We should be mostly heading down towards a new normal https://t.co/XBjWva5UEz — Ashish K. Jha, MD, MPH (@ashishkjha) April 27, 2021

It’s time to get everything open:

So why am I comfortable we are on other side of 4th wave? Compared with 2 weeks ago: Infections down in 36 states Test positivity down in 30 states National test + at 3.4% Yes, some states concerning (TN, OR, MS) But nationally, other side of the wave. Thank goodness — Ashish K. Jha, MD, MPH (@ashishkjha) April 27, 2021

And when will much-quoted health experts get called out for being so, so wrong?

Tomorrow is the last day of March. Michael Osterholm went on ALL THE MEDIAS in early February to say that March would be a "Category 5 hurricane" and the "worst month" of the entire pandemic. So better watch out, because tomorrow is going to SUCK. — Tony Jones (@jonestony) March 30, 2021

But the TV appearances keep coming:

My gosh, I'm glad someone is holding Osterholm accountable to his incessant dire predictions. Two weeks ago, he made the rounds on TV, radio, and print, saying with 100% certainty that March 2021 would be the worst month of the entire pandemic. Bookmark this and revisit on 3/31. https://t.co/gfJDEZso8Z — Tony Jones (@jonestony) February 18, 2021

Osterholm even admitted he “knows less about #[email protected] now than he did 6 months ago”:

1/ @mtosterholm – one of the leading pandemic experts in this country- says on his podcast yesterday that he knows less about #SARSCoV2 now than he did 6 months ago. That’s the kind of humility that will keep us prepared for what’s next. https://t.co/NF4AzpAinr — Abraar Karan (@AbraarKaran) April 23, 2021

Yet, these people are still driving health policy:

2/ Osterholm acknowledges that the more we learn about the virus, the more we are realizing that we have less of an understanding and grasp of what it will do next than we thought we did earlier in this pandemic. #covid19 — Abraar Karan (@AbraarKaran) April 23, 2021

Maybe it’s time to get some new health experts?

Check out, for example, this interview with Dr. Michael Osterholm on Meet The Press last week. It's relentlessly negative. He's spinning every fact in the most negative possible light. He's downplaying the effectives of vaccines. It all sounds terrifying.https://t.co/q6cvSrTppP pic.twitter.com/A6DfuOjzyQ — Nate Silver (@NateSilver538) April 12, 2021

And:

This is the same guy who, on Feb. 13, confidently predicted that America was headed toward its "darkest days with this virus." Since then, the 7-day average death total has from 2594 to 755 (per Worldometers).https://t.co/AjBeWJ4tUo — Nate Silver (@NateSilver538) April 12, 2021

This. 100% this ==>

This is re Dr. Michael Osterholm, yet another person (like Walensky and Fauci) who has no business talking to the public whatsoever. https://t.co/rPOxPrDsF9 https://t.co/xB2tgmAcUn — Karol Markowicz (@karol) April 12, 2021

