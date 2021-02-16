Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner wants you to know that the state is at fault for managing the electric grid and you shouldn’t blame local leaders if you have no power:

And he’s doing all he can to get the state to increase power generation:

Well, here’s an idea. Maybe Mayor Turner should have all these big empty office buildings in downtown Houston turn off their lights at night when nobody is in them?

Trending

This is happening all over the state. Here’s Dallas:

And Austin:

Cities are responding to criticism and are now cutting their own power usage:

With the state asking residents to cut power consumption, this never should have happened in the first place:

What an unforced error:

More photos:

***

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: power outagesTexas