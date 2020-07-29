A freight train has derailed in Tempe, Arizona, causing a partial collapse of an over 100-year-old bridge:

BREAKING: Major derailment and fire right now on Southern Pacific Bridge over Tempe Town Lake. Bridge over 100 years old. pic.twitter.com/9NZV8aAraJ — Troy Hayden (@troyhaydenfox10) July 29, 2020

The bridge spans the Tempe Town Lake:

A freight train derailed as it crossed Tempe Town Lake on Wednesday morning, causing a fire and partial collapse of the rail bridge. View the rest of the gallery here: https://t.co/QMiF5I8Ooq pic.twitter.com/GNE6ELBApI — azcentral (@azcentral) July 29, 2020

Video of the fire:

At the scene of a train bridge collapse at Tempe Town Lake. Debris is falling into the lake pic.twitter.com/lks63QTJqg — Seanito 🌵 (@theseanlogan) July 29, 2020

Well, at least they finally got to use the fireboat:

Crews now fighting #Tempe bridge fire from a boat on Tempe Town Lake. Now that’s a rare site here in the city/desert.. #12News pic.twitter.com/QIU4VXGf5r — JenWahl12News (@JenWahl12News) July 29, 2020

Thankfully nobody was injured:

Relieved to hear that no one was injured during this morning's horrifying train derailment in Tempe. Thank you to all our first responders who quickly worked to contain the fire! https://t.co/OvJ5RFkZ5c — Martha McSally (@SenMcSallyAZ) July 29, 2020

