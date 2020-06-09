Audio has leaked from a conference call between Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot and some of the city’s aldermen where they discuss the looting and destruction that was occurring in their own neighborhoods:

To be clear, these are leaders from some of the city’s poorer neighborhoods saying this. It’s not aldermen complaining about the looting of luxury stores:

“My ward is a s*itshow”:

One of the aldermen said “I feel like I am at ground zero” and questioned why businesses like CVS or Walmart would ever come back:

One alderman was angry at gang members who were threatening looters:

“Worse than 1968”:

Even the mayor was shocked:

And how the call ended:

We probably still don’t know the extent of the damage done to these communities:

