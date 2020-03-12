We’ve seen how this movie ends and it’s not pretty. Via The Daily Mail:
Hundreds of hungry monkeys swarm across Thai street as 'rival gangs' fight over food after tourists who normally feed them stay away because of coronavirus https://t.co/lQZ0sOzwDF pic.twitter.com/8TgrCTBrQ8
— Daily Mail Online (@MailOnline) March 12, 2020
And, yes, this is real. Thai media is on it:
ข่าว #ลิงตีกัน เมื่อวาน
นักข่าวรายการ #เอาให้ชัด #ช่องวัน31 ไปทำสกู๊ป
นี่ชอบมาก นักข่าวไปสัมภาษณ์ลิงด้วยอะเมิ๊งงงงงงง pic.twitter.com/0ahVNtSRS0
— เต้ค้าบบบบ…🤗 (@tae_pr) March 12, 2020
Apparently there are 3 rival gangs and here’s a handy infographic to explain it all:
So yesterday in my town in Thailand there was a turf war between 3 different gangs of monkeys (this is real) and the Thai news media have made an infographic detailing the gang membership numbers pic.twitter.com/GH0eDcqqNM
— Ryan Connaughton (@LittleRyanMan) March 12, 2020
Wait. . . How do they know which monkeys are in which gang?
***