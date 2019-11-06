With it looking like Republican Gov. Matt Bevin suffered a narrow defeat in Kentucky last night, blue-checks are trying to turn that into a negative for President Donald Trump:

So @realDonaldTrump and @GovMattBevin said that #KYGov was referendum on impeachment — and did everything in their power to make it so. Remember that tomorrow when they try to tell us otherwise. And keep it in mind when you see @SpeakerPelosi smiling. — John Heilemann (@jheil) November 6, 2019

And Bevin’s loss is also bad news for Mitch “Cocaine” McConnell:

My friends in the Resistance:

We've been through a lot these past years. Many ups/downs. But here's something for all of us to treasure: think of how Mitch McConnell, with an 18% approval, looks at the Beshear returns in Kentucky right now. You can almost feel his stomach sink — Neera Tanden (@neeratanden) November 6, 2019

Um, are the out of their ever-loving minds? Here’s how voting in Kentucky REALLY went last night for the GOP:

Quick review of the margins in those races:#KYGov: D+0.5

KY AG: R+15.4

KY Ag Com: R+19.6

KY Auditor: R+14.6

KY SecState: R+4.4

KY Treasurer: R+21.4 — Geoffrey Skelley (@geoffreyvs) November 6, 2019

The most important of those races was probably Daniel Cameron’s win in the Attorney General’s race:

It’s really strange that libs aren’t talking about this, right?

If a Republican wins a state AG race for the first time in 70 years and a Republican also loses a Governors race in KY maybe it’s about the candidates and not a referendum on the President. It’s embarrassing I have to remind people of this. — Chris Barron (@ChrisRBarron) November 6, 2019

Cameron is referred to as a “young protégé of U.S. Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell,” so maybe Mitch isn’t in trouble after all:

Bevin in trouble, but KY just elected its first black AG — first Republican AG in decades. https://t.co/fiZid3UsJQ — Joel B. Pollak (@joelpollak) November 6, 2019

And let’s take a look at the Trump effect:

Bevin had a 30% approval rating, Trump showing up for a rally got him to ~50% of the vote. That's amazinghttps://t.co/TO08fQIF3P — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) November 6, 2019

Bevin barely won the primary Trump took the least popular governor in America and made him a contender. Incredible — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) November 6, 2019

Dems can pretend this isn’t the case, but at their own risk:

No one energizes our base like @realDonaldTrump. In Kentucky, the governor was down 17 points. President Trump helped lift the entire ticket, winning 5 of 6 statewide races so far! — Ronna McDaniel (@GOPChairwoman) November 6, 2019

And we’ll see what happens in Louisiana next week:

Our big Kentucky Rally on Monday night had a massive impact on all of the races. The increase in Governors race was at least 15 points, and maybe 20! Will be in Louisiana for @EddieRispone on Wednesday night. Big Rally! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 6, 2019

