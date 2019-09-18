Rep. Ilhan Omar is questioning Twitter on what the company is doing to “combat this misinformation” after President Trump shared a tweet that accused the Minnesota Dem of celebrating on the anniversary of 9/11:

Here’s the tweet in question, which Rep. Omar said happened over the weekend and not on Wednesday, September 11:

Bernie has her back:

We’ll keep you posted if/when Twitter responds.

***

