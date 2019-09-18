Rep. Ilhan Omar is questioning Twitter on what the company is doing to “combat this misinformation” after President Trump shared a tweet that accused the Minnesota Dem of celebrating on the anniversary of 9/11:

This is from a CBC event we hosted this weekend to celebrate black women in Congress. The President of the United States is continuing to spread lies that put my life at risk. What is Twitter doing to combat this misinformation? https://t.co/XdkRVrU7mZ — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) September 18, 2019

Here’s the tweet in question, which Rep. Omar said happened over the weekend and not on Wednesday, September 11:

GET THIS WOMAN OUT OF OFFICE Ilhan Omar partied on the anniversary of 9/11 because she believes “

“Some People Just Did Somethings” President Trump was bashed for playing golf On MLK day but it’s okay for Omar to party? RT so everyone can see this 👉 #IlhanOmarisMustGo pic.twitter.com/y9SoIHPDCo — Terrence K. Williams (@w_terrence) September 16, 2019

Bernie has her back:

It comes as no surprise that Donald Trump's racism and xenophobia knows no bounds. I look forward to continue working with Rep. Omar long after Trump loses in 2020. https://t.co/IW9i3xZVCe — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) September 18, 2019

We’ll keep you posted if/when Twitter responds.

***