Talk about a major buzzkill for pro-impeachment Dems, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi just told CNN’s Manu Raju that her caucus is “not even close” on impeachment:

PELOSI says the Democratic caucus is "not even close" to supporting an impeachment inquiry. — Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) June 11, 2019

This interview is going really well!

Pelosi seems to be bristling a bit that @mkraju is asking newsy questions instead of her policy priorities — Tal Kopan (@TalKopan) June 11, 2019

I'm no body language expert but, it looks like Nancy Pelosi does not want to discuss impeachment with @mkraju. pic.twitter.com/LZbbdR0aUI — Jeremy Newberger (@jeremynewberger) June 11, 2019

And she’s also not on board with the idea that Dems need an impeachment inquiry to get more information:

.@SpeakerPelosi on the question if an impeachment inquiry would result in getting more information: "Some say yes. Some say no." — David Chalian (@DavidChalian) June 11, 2019

PELOSI questions whether an impeachment inquiry would strengthen Dems' hands in court. "Is that true? That’s a question to be asked. If you open an impeachment inquiry, do you get more information? You still end up in the court." — Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) June 11, 2019

But she does think the Mueller report says the president obstructed justice:

"I think the Mueller report clearly spells out at least 10 or 11 instances of obstruction of justice," Pelosi said. — Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) June 11, 2019

As always with Pelosi, she’s all over the place:

Pelosi just now with @mkraju on impeachment: “It’s not off the table. I don’t think you should impeach for political reasons, but I also don’t think you should NOT impeach for political reasons.” — S.E. Cupp (@secupp) June 11, 2019

This was so bizarre to watch, actually:

If Nancy Pelosi wants to take this bizarre stance where she refuses to discuss impeachment (or even defend the wild statements she makes behind closed doors) she needs to designate someone in Dem leadership who can and will. — Amanda Carpenter (@amandacarpenter) June 11, 2019

Watch:

Here's Nancy Pelosi saying the House Democratic caucus is "not even close" to supporting an impeachment inquiry pic.twitter.com/8OxFPISMwY — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 11, 2019

And she’s done talking about the president’s attacks on her. Well, at least until tomorrow:

"I'm done with him. I don't even want to talk about him," says @SpeakerPelosi referencing Trump lashing out at her in Normandy. "My stock goes up every time he attacks me. What can I say?" https://t.co/1vtUeTBGne pic.twitter.com/s2s2rEzhON — CNN Newsroom (@CNNnewsroom) June 11, 2019

