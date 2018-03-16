What a crappy way to learn you’re getting dumped, er, we mean s*it canned, er well … fired:
John Kelly: Rex Tillerson Was on the Toilet When I Told Him He’d Be Getting Fired https://t.co/LlRsPJdpOK
— Gideon Resnick (@GideonResnick) March 16, 2018
The money quote which allegedly happened at an off-the-record stidown with John Kelly and reporters:
I don't know anymore man https://t.co/8zUdwBZpaG pic.twitter.com/dFe4sompr2
— Gideon Resnick (@GideonResnick) March 16, 2018
Now, this story seems pretty flushed out with “three sources” so it must be true:
Three sources tell @lachlan and @swin24 that John Kelly told reporters today in an off-the-record session that Rex Tillerson was on the toilet when Kelly told him he'd be fired https://t.co/oId24gFccB
— Oliver Darcy (@oliverdarcy) March 16, 2018
Tillerson did have the looks of someone in distress at his press conference:
So Tillerson looked pained during his presser cuz he had the runs. God, 2018 is the best/worst.
— Andrew Kirell (@AndrewKirell) March 16, 2018
And hopefully Kelly’s comments wipe away any doubt on the Tillerson timeline regarding when he learned his time at the State Department had pooped out.
***
Related:
JOURNALISM! ABC News correspondent gives Dems' Russia narrative a BIG boost with Tillerson hot take https://t.co/kCODqiDAJg
— Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) March 14, 2018
'Good riddance!' Is THIS why Rex Tillerson got the axe? https://t.co/WpvIgqQQtW
— Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) March 13, 2018
Chris Matthews isn't taking Rex Tillerson's ouster very well https://t.co/Yh4PMPho46
— Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) March 13, 2018