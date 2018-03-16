What a crappy way to learn you’re getting dumped, er, we mean s*it canned, er well … fired:

The money quote which allegedly happened at an off-the-record stidown with John Kelly and reporters:

Trending

Now, this story seems pretty flushed out with “three sources” so it must be true:

Tillerson did have the looks of someone in distress at his press conference:

And hopefully Kelly’s comments wipe away any doubt on the Tillerson timeline regarding when he learned his time at the State Department had pooped out.

***

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: John KellyRex Tillerson