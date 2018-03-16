What a crappy way to learn you’re getting dumped, er, we mean s*it canned, er well … fired:

John Kelly: Rex Tillerson Was on the Toilet When I Told Him He’d Be Getting Fired https://t.co/LlRsPJdpOK — Gideon Resnick (@GideonResnick) March 16, 2018

The money quote which allegedly happened at an off-the-record stidown with John Kelly and reporters:

Now, this story seems pretty flushed out with “three sources” so it must be true:

Three sources tell @lachlan and @swin24 that John Kelly told reporters today in an off-the-record session that Rex Tillerson was on the toilet when Kelly told him he'd be fired https://t.co/oId24gFccB — Oliver Darcy (@oliverdarcy) March 16, 2018

Tillerson did have the looks of someone in distress at his press conference:

So Tillerson looked pained during his presser cuz he had the runs. God, 2018 is the best/worst. — Andrew Kirell (@AndrewKirell) March 16, 2018

And hopefully Kelly’s comments wipe away any doubt on the Tillerson timeline regarding when he learned his time at the State Department had pooped out.

***

