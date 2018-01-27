The title belows calls this an “EPIC VIDEO,” and it really does meet the hype.

The clip starts out with the unidentified man shouting words of praise at former President Bill Clinton as he sits in the back of a black SUV while stopped at at traffic light in Manhattan.

“You the best president man,” our local hero declared. “Trump gotta go! Trump gotta go, Bill Clinton! Trump gotta go!”

The man added, “Alright, best president alive, man!”

But then things went south when he asked, “How’s Monica?”

Oof.

That’s when a visibly annoyed Clinton started rolling up the window, ending our man-on-the street fun-and-games. The clip ends with the man laughing and saying, “N****r put the window up when I said, ‘How’s Monica?'”

Watch:

EPIC VIDEO: Former President Bill Clinton chats with New Yorker until he asks him "How's Monica?" pic.twitter.com/DkZlTheaSe — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) January 25, 2018

The window going up at the end is what really sells it:

The window went up just enough lolol https://t.co/SpT7LJhwzJ — Ed K (@edkrayewski) January 25, 2018

And on the anniversary of it all?

Happy Anniversary for stating, under oath, that you didn't have "sexual relations with that woman, Miss Lewinsky" https://t.co/Ww6fTIpb8R — RedskinPride (@RedskinGlen) January 26, 2018

Day. Made.

New Yorker as Clinton how Monica's doing😂😂😂😂 https://t.co/p5NCitmhHn — Theresa Stevens (@theresa4tgl) January 26, 2018

“Blindsided Bill”: We like it!

***