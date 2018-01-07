We can’t keep up — now science says melting glaciers due to global warming is lowering ocean levels? Via Newsweek:

There’s really only one response to this:

We do remember science saying something differently:

As for the science, apparently the scientists just discovered that water is heavy … or something:

So much extra water is being added into the world’s oceans from melting glaciers that the ocean floor is sinking underneath its increasing weight. This ocean floor deformation also means we have miscalculated just how much ocean levels are rising and the problem could be far worse than previously believed.

Over the past 20 years, ocean basins have sunk an average of 0.004 inches per year. This means that the ocean is 0.08 inches deeper than it was two decades ago. While this small fragment of an inch may not seem much, oceans cover 70 percent of our planet, making the problem bigger than it seems at an initial glance.

They always have an answer to why the models are wrong, don’t they?

Next. This will be the next excuse:

***

