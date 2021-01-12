Manik Rathee, who was formerly a techie on the Barack Obama campaign, isolated the footage from the takeover at the Capitol and captured the moment one of the rioters threw a fire extinguisher at a Capitol Police officer (although we don’t know if this was Brian Sicknick, the officer who died after responding to the riot):

WATCH:

Still images from the clip:

Further manipulation of the video gives us a look at the man’s face:

A close-up of the man was shared by the Capitol Police. Via Sen. Bill Cassidy:

That looks like a Chicago Fire Department cap:

Note: There’s a name flying around Twitter right now and that’s not the guy wanted for questioning:

Over to you, FBI.

***

