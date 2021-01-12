Manik Rathee, who was formerly a techie on the Barack Obama campaign, isolated the footage from the takeover at the Capitol and captured the moment one of the rioters threw a fire extinguisher at a Capitol Police officer (although we don’t know if this was Brian Sicknick, the officer who died after responding to the riot):

WATCH:

I located a moment where a man with a backpack throws a fire extinguisher during the attack on the capitol. I’m not certain this is the moment Officer Sicknick was fatally struck, but it is worth examining. Here’s a stabilized clip with progressively slower loops: pic.twitter.com/AZ9j3QyWLV — Manik (@ManikRathee) January 11, 2021

Still images from the clip:

Here are some stills pulled from a video pic.twitter.com/O97XD0r1Fe — Manik (@ManikRathee) January 11, 2021

Further manipulation of the video gives us a look at the man’s face:

The short sequence where you can see his face: pic.twitter.com/nqHWRWL2BH — Manik (@ManikRathee) January 11, 2021

A close-up of the man was shared by the Capitol Police. Via Sen. Bill Cassidy:

U.S. Capitol Police just shared this picture with me. This man is wanted for questioning in connection with the murder of fallen Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick. If you recognize this man, please call FBI at 1-800-225-5324 or visit https://t.co/rl0XXPPml6 pic.twitter.com/i9BDi2wBK4 — U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy, M.D. (@SenBillCassidy) January 12, 2021

That looks like a Chicago Fire Department cap:

Note: There’s a name flying around Twitter right now and that’s not the guy wanted for questioning:

Be aware- An incorrect name is floating on Twitter re the suspect wanted for questioning in connection with the murder of Brian Sicknick. I have also confirmed he is NOT an active or retired member of the Chicago Fire Dept, as some on Twitter have claimed. — Sarah N. Lynch (@SarahNLynch) January 12, 2021

Over to you, FBI.

***