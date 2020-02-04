Journalist Ben Jacobs is reporting that Reps. Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib did not stand when President Trump introduced former Tuskegee Airman Charles McGee at tonight’s State of the Union speech:

A small cluster of Democrats including Rashida Tlaib, Ilhan Omar and Mark Pocan don't stand for Charles McGee, the former Tuskegee Airman introduced by Trump — Ben Jacobs (@Bencjacobs) February 5, 2020

Just wow:

a shocking development, i tell you. https://t.co/PaFznXsCbE — 𝚒'𝚖 𝚊 𝚑𝚒𝚐𝚑𝚠𝚊𝚢 𝚝𝚜𝚊𝚛 (@BecketAdams) February 5, 2020

It was quite an amazing moment. Why didn’t they stand?

The president recognizes Iain Lanphier, a 13-year-old who "aspires to go to the Air Force Academy, and then, he has his eye on the Space Force." With Iain is his great-grandfather, Charles McGee – the last surviving of the Tuskegee Airmen. — Norah O'Donnell🇺🇸 (@NorahODonnell) February 5, 2020

Tlaib and Omar have been spotted on their phones during the speech, too:

Tlaib & Omar are on their phones, which is against the House rules. — Ellen Carmichael (@ellencarmichael) February 5, 2020

They should have just skipped it:

Why didn't they just skip it like AOC? Their behavior is so inappropriate. Just leave already. — Ellen Carmichael (@ellencarmichael) February 5, 2020

Oh, come on!

SO DISRESPECTFUL!!! Look at Ilhan Omar & Rashida Tlaib playing around during The Presidents #StateOfTheUnion address They are so disrespectful! Have some respect for @realDonaldTrump !

He is the President #SOTU pic.twitter.com/7RL0VhaKyM — Terrence K. Williams (@w_terrence) February 5, 2020

She’s really not having a good night:

"Our job is to put America first." ***Ilhan Omar stares at the ground***#SOTU pic.twitter.com/5Ef7aVr3ni — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) February 5, 2020

Watch Trump honor retired Brig. Gen. McGee here:

WATCH: 100-year-old Charles McGee, one of the last surviving Tuskegee Airmen, is lauded in the House chamber tonight. "General McGee, our nation salutes you," President Trump tells him. #SOTU pic.twitter.com/5HOcSQLOGv — PBS NewsHour (@NewsHour) February 5, 2020

***

