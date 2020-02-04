Journalist Ben Jacobs is reporting that Reps. Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib did not stand when President Trump introduced former Tuskegee Airman Charles McGee at tonight’s State of the Union speech:

Just wow:

It was quite an amazing moment. Why didn’t they stand?

Trending

Tlaib and Omar have been spotted on their phones during the speech, too:

They should have just skipped it:

Oh, come on!

She’s really not having a good night:

Watch Trump honor retired Brig. Gen. McGee here:

***

Related:

 

 

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Ilhan OmarRashida Tlaib