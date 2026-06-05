Late Night Fun With Graham Fatner, Der Uber Grossenfurher

It's Friday night and you deserve a break from the crazy for a little levity. Since Graham Platner, the left's favorite 'well, sure he's a misogynistic, dangerous Nazi, but he's our misogynistic dangerous Nazi and he'll give us free healthcare', is in the news, we thought we'd have a little fun with him.

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Courtesy of 'LOL Never Tweet', a/k/a the former Ace of Spades contributor known as Cuffy Meh, we have a crop of nicknames for The Fluffy Fuhrer of Flabby Fascism.

Apologies in advance for any and all mangling of the German language.

Herr Schweingrossemagen vil save the Democratic party, right after mittagessen.

Gobbles, like turkey? Yes please!

'Waiter, can I get the Blitzkake a la mode?'

Otto Titzlinger, call your office.

The Night of the Long Knives and Forks and Spoons pic.twitter.com/2EGg4vQtSf — NeverTweet (@LOLNeverTweet) June 6, 2026

And the hits just kept on coming!

A member of the feared Waffle SS pic.twitter.com/lXKmzejaxT — NeverTweet (@LOLNeverTweet) June 6, 2026

Ah yes, who could forget the the Waffle Haus Putsch? Sure it was violent, but it came with a cup of coffee and cost less than $20 including tip.

The Man in the White Castle pic.twitter.com/ZUoDv0xXGx — NeverTweet (@LOLNeverTweet) June 6, 2026

And wash it all back with a Lebensraum and Coke.

OK, it's safe to say we're just getting silly now. Come to think of it, that U-Boat has sailed.

Let's face it, the left's #metoo, their 'Musk is Hitler', their anti-facist 'punch a Nazi' positions were all bullcrap the second that Graham Platner's run for Senate began. The excuses, lies and dodges proved beyond a shadow of a doubt that it was about winning and nothing else mattered. The would vote for a violent misogynist over a very Democrat-friendly Republican Susan Collins.

We should just point and laugh.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.

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