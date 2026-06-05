Late Night Fun With Graham Fatner, Der Uber Grossenfurher

It's Friday night and you deserve a break from the crazy for a little levity. Since Graham Platner, the left's favorite 'well, sure he's a misogynistic, dangerous Nazi, but he's our misogynistic dangerous Nazi and he'll give us free healthcare', is in the news, we thought we'd have a little fun with him.
Courtesy of 'LOL Never Tweet', a/k/a the former Ace of Spades contributor known as Cuffy Meh, we have a crop of nicknames for The Fluffy Fuhrer of Flabby Fascism.
Apologies in advance for any and all mangling of the German language.
Das Fatterland pic.twitter.com/6cuwUo1gA8— NeverTweet (@LOLNeverTweet) June 6, 2026
Dine Kampf pic.twitter.com/lMy9hkXegY— NeverTweet (@LOLNeverTweet) June 6, 2026
Herr Schweingrossemagen vil save the Democratic party, right after mittagessen.
Josef Gobbles pic.twitter.com/WH4pEMLcNq— NeverTweet (@LOLNeverTweet) June 6, 2026
Gobbles, like turkey? Yes please!
The Dessert Fox pic.twitter.com/sFtIemcbCz— NeverTweet (@LOLNeverTweet) June 6, 2026
'Waiter, can I get the Blitzkake a la mode?'
Titzkreig pic.twitter.com/rPtiqn4cML— NeverTweet (@LOLNeverTweet) June 6, 2026
Otto Titzlinger, call your office.
The Night of the Long Knives and Forks and Spoons pic.twitter.com/2EGg4vQtSf— NeverTweet (@LOLNeverTweet) June 6, 2026
And the hits just kept on coming!
A member of the feared Waffle SS pic.twitter.com/lXKmzejaxT— NeverTweet (@LOLNeverTweet) June 6, 2026
Ah yes, who could forget the the Waffle Haus Putsch? Sure it was violent, but it came with a cup of coffee and cost less than $20 including tip.
Occupies pork Rhineland pic.twitter.com/beLmlewYL3— NeverTweet (@LOLNeverTweet) June 6, 2026
The Man in the White Castle pic.twitter.com/ZUoDv0xXGx— NeverTweet (@LOLNeverTweet) June 6, 2026
And wash it all back with a Lebensraum and Coke.
Sizzler's List pic.twitter.com/XboAp87nJJ— NeverTweet (@LOLNeverTweet) June 6, 2026
OK, it's safe to say we're just getting silly now. Come to think of it, that U-Boat has sailed.
Let's face it, the left's #metoo, their 'Musk is Hitler', their anti-facist 'punch a Nazi' positions were all bullcrap the second that Graham Platner's run for Senate began. The excuses, lies and dodges proved beyond a shadow of a doubt that it was about winning and nothing else mattered. The would vote for a violent misogynist over a very Democrat-friendly Republican Susan Collins.
We should just point and laugh.
Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.
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