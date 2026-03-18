Catherine Rampell Finds Downside to Barring Illegal Truck Drivers

Remember the joke headline, 'Trump Cures Cancer, Doctors Hardest Hit'? Well, 'journalist' Catherine Rampell did the thing for real.

Trump found a new way to raise prices.

We're losing 200,000 commercial truck drivers, thanks to rule barring immigrants who are asylum seekers, refugees or recipients of DACA from obtaining commercial licenseshttps://t.co/TPxcn5d8tr — Catherine Rampell (@crampell) March 16, 2026

Advertisement

Citing a misleading Washington Post hit piece, 'journalist' Rampell found her angle and it's as awful as you might guess. The replies and quote Tweets did a great job calling it out.

How many children have to be killed by idiot truck drivers from Haiti and Turkmenistan for you to enjoy cheap Fiji water, Catherine? https://t.co/jYpVIcCf9V — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) March 16, 2026

'Fiji water'. It's fun to say and poignant at the same time.

Guys, your wives and daughters have to be ran over by illegal alien truck drivers so Cathrine can order shitty products from Amazon https://t.co/20HQ7FPVJ4 — Jay 🕋☪️✈️ (@jay_kobbe) March 16, 2026

You know, someone at the Cato Institute is making this exact point but with prettier words and a cost/benefit analysis.

A few of your kids being killed on the highway is a small price to pay for her to get makeup a little cheaper. https://t.co/Hg4gxQhppt — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) March 16, 2026

Just like with illegal immigration, biological men in women's prisons and domestic Islamic terrorism, you need to put up with it or you're a phobe of some variety, so shut up.

Remember when this leftwing clown pretended to be an unbiased reporter? https://t.co/YUnNCHrlLe — RBe (@RBPundit) March 16, 2026

No sir, we never witnessed this.

Are you saying Trump just created 200,000 jobs for Americans? — 🫃🏼💉🇺🇦🇸🇴Hollaria Briden, Esq. (@HollyBriden) March 16, 2026

Interesting point. We thought liberals were for a living wage, while this line of argument is for pushing wages down.

imagine thinking anyone who isn't a laughable numbskull like you thinking illegal truck drivers who can't read or write slaughtering innocent people is "trumps fault?" — Tony Bruno Show (@TonyBrunoShow) March 16, 2026

When you put it that way, it sounds kind of bad.

200,000 new jobs foe legal, and you're complaining you 5 watt bulb?



Or do you prefer illegal u-turns and innocents killed, Bulwark Bimbo? pic.twitter.com/syA9BXj8uP — Problematic AF™🔥 (@EF517_V3) March 17, 2026

She works for The Bulwark now. Remember when they were the ones conserving conservatism? Yeah.

Brace yourself, because here comes the 'well, ackshually' battalion.

Siri, show me a foolproof way to blow up US supply chains https://t.co/nww9Kzosza — Norman Ornstein (@NormOrnstein) March 16, 2026

This is impacting transit systems as well. https://t.co/fo4F0bJ00K — Nate Blouin (@NateForUtah) March 17, 2026

Are you saying that that illegal immigrants are driving our busses and subways too? Because it sounds like you're saying that illegal immigrants are driving our busses and subways too, and that seems unwise.

Advertisement

To the earlier point that the article is PropSlop*, the WaPo article itself is misleading.

This article is misleading.



Non-domiciled Immigrants that have current active licenses are given either a 5-year grace period or expiration date of their current CDL (which ever comes first).



In that time, if an immigrant wants to continue truck driving, they can complete the… https://t.co/8QNjNv4RYO — Craig Fuller 🛩🚛🚂⚓️ (@FreightAlley) March 16, 2026

*Propaganda Slop, you heard it here first, folks!

Shorter:



“200,000 non-English speaking illegal alien truck drivers will be removed from the roads Monday, making it safer for Americans & their families to travel.”



Fixed it for you. — Char ⚖️ (@GenXAlumni1) March 16, 2026

Very good point, but don't expect it to sink into the skulls of the liberal media class.

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

Help us hold these leftists accountable and expose their obstruction. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.