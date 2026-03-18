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Catherine Rampell Finds Downside to Barring Illegal Truck Drivers

Gordon K
Gordon K | 9:30 AM on March 18, 2026
WANE

Remember the joke headline, 'Trump Cures Cancer, Doctors Hardest Hit'? Well, 'journalist' Catherine Rampell did the thing for real.

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Citing a misleading Washington Post hit piece, 'journalist' Rampell found her angle and it's as awful as you might guess. The replies and quote Tweets did a great job calling it out.

'Fiji water'. It's fun to say and poignant at the same time.

You know, someone at the Cato Institute is making this exact point  but with prettier words and a cost/benefit analysis. 

Just like with illegal immigration, biological men in women's prisons and domestic Islamic terrorism, you need to put up with it or you're a phobe of some variety, so shut up.

No sir, we never witnessed this.

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Interesting point. We thought liberals were for a living wage, while this line of argument is for pushing wages down. 

When you put it that way, it sounds kind of bad.

She works for The Bulwark now. Remember when they were the ones conserving conservatism? Yeah.

Brace yourself, because here comes the 'well, ackshually' battalion.

Are you saying that that illegal immigrants are driving our busses and subways too? Because it sounds like you're saying that illegal immigrants are driving our busses and subways too, and that seems unwise. 

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To the earlier point that the article is PropSlop*, the WaPo article itself is misleading.

*Propaganda Slop, you heard it here first, folks!

Very good point, but don't expect it to sink into the skulls of the liberal media class.

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

Help us hold these leftists accountable and expose their obstruction. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Tags:

DONALD TRUMP ILLEGAL ALIEN ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION THE BULWARK WASHINGTON POST

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