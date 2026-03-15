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BREAKING: Bluesky's New Pitch: Come Over to Bluesky, You Will Be Glad to Go Offline

Gordon K
Gordon K | 4:20 PM on March 15, 2026
Townhall Media

Ah Bluesky, that place for civil conversations. When Bluesky launched, the media crowed about it as the left's deliverance from Elon Musk's Nazification of Twitter / X. Recall that they were devestated to see that they lost their left-wing echo chamber, which was great to a right-wing echo chamber, which was the literal death of free speech, democracy and sliced break.

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So while there are many valid criticisms of the algorithms that boost the worst voices on Twitter, Bluesky, from its founding, was a far-left echo chamber of horrors - even without the influence of billionaires.

Behold.

Ironically, this is what billionaire Mark Cuban said of it at the beginning.

[Mark Cuban] embraced Bluesky as a “truly social” experience: “You can post something about your day and get positive responses.” Still, his 805,000 followers on Bluesky is only a fraction of the 8.8 million he’s amassed on X. “There are lots of people I disagree with,” Cuban told Forbes, but “[t]hat is part of any engaging platform.” Still, he said, personal moderation tools like blocking or reporting “kill the incentives of trolls to troll.”

How quaint.

In conclusion, what started as a safe space alternative to the reich-wing, facist-adjacent Twitter that liberals, leftists and the media (BIRM) flocked to, is now ending in a sad whimper. Sure, they're trying to restart with a new CEO as we covered here.

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If your idea of 'less toxic' and 'more civil' is banning, blocking and deplatforming anyone who is to the right of Joseph Stalin and doesn't hew to your strict orthodoxy to the letter, then yes, Bluesky is your less toxic alternative (insert laugh emoji here).

Which brings us to today's topic: things aret going so poorly for them that they're using their paid-for X Premium account to try to stanch the bleeding. 

The best part, besides the groveling, is the comeuppance worthy of a Greek tragedy.

'We'll help you stay off social media?'

That's what we're going with? (insert three laughing emojis and a clown one for good measure)

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That, and the dopamine hit.

No comment needed.

And we're back to the reason nobody sane likes Bluesky.

What is it about people who are on the 'right side of history' that fills them with so much homicidal rage? It must be the compassion.

The new branding is lit, though.

Editor’s Note: Hollywood, academia, and liberal elites are out of touch with the average American.

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