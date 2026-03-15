BREAKING: Bluesky's New Pitch: Come Over to Bluesky, You Will Be Glad to Go Offline

Ah Bluesky, that place for civil conversations. When Bluesky launched, the media crowed about it as the left's deliverance from Elon Musk's Nazification of Twitter / X. Recall that they were devestated to see that they lost their left-wing echo chamber, which was great to a right-wing echo chamber, which was the literal death of free speech, democracy and sliced break.

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So while there are many valid criticisms of the algorithms that boost the worst voices on Twitter, Bluesky, from its founding, was a far-left echo chamber of horrors - even without the influence of billionaires.

Behold.

I was banned on @bluesky for asking how men can get pregnant. — Aaron (@dicemanorama) January 14, 2026

You suspended my account immediately before I’d even had a chance to offend child abusers. — Billboard Chris 🌎 (@BillboardChris) March 5, 2026

You’re supposed to say ‘minor attracted person’ for those creeps



Actual sicko fetish in broad daylight pic.twitter.com/38p3GE2RVx — dumb0tics (@dumbotics) March 5, 2026

Ironically, this is what billionaire Mark Cuban said of it at the beginning.

[Mark Cuban] embraced Bluesky as a “truly social” experience: “You can post something about your day and get positive responses.” Still, his 805,000 followers on Bluesky is only a fraction of the 8.8 million he’s amassed on X. “There are lots of people I disagree with,” Cuban told Forbes, but “[t]hat is part of any engaging platform.” Still, he said, personal moderation tools like blocking or reporting “kill the incentives of trolls to troll.”

How quaint.

In conclusion, what started as a safe space alternative to the reich-wing, facist-adjacent Twitter that liberals, leftists and the media (BIRM) flocked to, is now ending in a sad whimper. Sure, they're trying to restart with a new CEO as we covered here.

If you haven't checked us out in a while, we've been busy. Doing work to make conversations less toxic and more civil, and adding new ways to help you find your friends on Bluesky. See what you've been missing: https://t.co/exCdOOXRC1 — Bluesky (@bluesky) March 4, 2026

If your idea of 'less toxic' and 'more civil' is banning, blocking and deplatforming anyone who is to the right of Joseph Stalin and doesn't hew to your strict orthodoxy to the letter, then yes, Bluesky is your less toxic alternative (insert laugh emoji here).

Which brings us to today's topic: things aret going so poorly for them that they're using their paid-for X Premium account to try to stanch the bleeding.

Some platforms optimize for getting you to waste hours scrolling. We're actually fine with it if you close Bluesky and live your life — Bluesky (@bluesky) March 13, 2026

The best part, besides the groveling, is the comeuppance worthy of a Greek tragedy.

“Bluesky: the app that makes you want to log off and touch grass… but you won’t.”



Vitamin D deficiency goes hand in hand with rage filled Blooski users. — 𝙋𝙝𝙞𝙡𝙡𝙮𝙏𝙖𝙡𝙠 ™ © ® ⓘ 🇺🇸 (@PhillyTalk) March 14, 2026

'We'll help you stay off social media?'

That's what we're going with? (insert three laughing emojis and a clown one for good measure)

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So you closed BlueSky to post about it on X because your own platform sucks that bad? — Matt Van Swol (@mattvanswol) March 13, 2026

That, and the dopamine hit.

Why don't you post it on your incredible app then? — Matthias Schmidt (@eurofounder) March 13, 2026

No comment needed.

And we're back to the reason nobody sane likes Bluesky.

What is it about people who are on the 'right side of history' that fills them with so much homicidal rage? It must be the compassion.

The new BS is here.... pic.twitter.com/kPRF2OrcmP — The Cold Truth (@ReciprocitEye) March 13, 2026

The new branding is lit, though.

Editor’s Note: Hollywood, academia, and liberal elites are out of touch with the average American.

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