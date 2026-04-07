Well, we're having at least one more installment of Rubio Tuesday because the Rubio memes continued for yet another week.

When will they end? We hope they continue for a while.

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Our favorite Secretary of State was enlisted for various Easter tasks.

Marco Rubio will be filling in for the Easter Bunny this year🐰😅😂🫢🤣🫣 pic.twitter.com/wUi3ybo41Y — Invisible Memes On X (@w2071d) April 2, 2026

We're pretty sure Marco could run that operation better.

We're gonna have to say no to this one. Rubio succeeds at all his tasks, and he would have failed on this one.

Marco Rubio, You Deserve It 🫢🤣🐇🫣 pic.twitter.com/jOw1AHZWVs — Invisible Memes On X (@w2071d) April 5, 2026

If anyone deserves an Easter break, it is Secretary Rubio.

Rubio's one busy rabbit. pic.twitter.com/xQpxWqwUvJ — Robert W Malone, MD (@RWMaloneMD) April 6, 2026

Okay, that one doesn't quite fit the Rubio meme format, but we laughed anyway.

Users on Twitter/X also decided that Marco Rubio would need to take on some other high-level roles.

Marco Rubio finding out he’s gonna have to be the head of FBI now pic.twitter.com/KP4X1B7w37 — The Salty Lobster🦞 (@Seymourbutts28) April 2, 2026

If anyone can do it, Marco can!

🚨Live leak of Marco Rubio when finding out Pam Bondi is out 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣💀 pic.twitter.com/3wbzOCZ8vj — Common Cent$ (@Common_Cent1) April 2, 2026

Sorry, Marco, it's not that easy …

LOL. There were so many Rubio Bondi takes on this meme, but we loved this one.

Believe it or not, Rubio was then assigned to some even higher positions … at least in terms of altitude.

Marco waiting for Artemis II to pick him up 😂 pic.twitter.com/zPc2uGRRZR — Politi_Rican 🇵🇷 𝕏 🇺🇸 (@TheRicanMemes) April 1, 2026

It turned out the Artemis team didn't need Rubio this time, but maybe he'll join the crew for the moon landing.

Rubio would have resolved the Integrity toilet issues in no time.

Marco Rubio showing up to work on Monday after a long weekend abroad. https://t.co/ccmlcZLZWt pic.twitter.com/96wavl2PJY — Jeremy Redfern (@JeremyRedfernFL) April 5, 2026

He also had some covert duties in Iran. Okay, that's probably fake news, but we can imagine.

Marco Rubio realizing he needs to have pizza ready before 8pm ET. Either for a celebration or a working all-nighter. pic.twitter.com/jghZhJJaZK — Dad Jokes Animals (@DadJokesAnimals) April 7, 2026

He'll have it ready in 20 minutes. Just saying.

Will we be back next week? Only time will tell. Maybe we should put Marco Rubio in charge of generating his own memes …

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