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Rubio Tuesday

FuzzyChimp
FuzzyChimp | 7:00 PM on April 07, 2026
@aelfred_D

Well, we're having at least one more installment of Rubio Tuesday because the Rubio memes continued for yet another week.

When will they end? We hope they continue for a while.

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Our favorite Secretary of State was enlisted for various Easter tasks.

We're pretty sure Marco could run that operation better.

We're gonna have to say no to this one. Rubio succeeds at all his tasks, and he would have failed on this one.

If anyone deserves an Easter break, it is Secretary Rubio.

Okay, that one doesn't quite fit the Rubio meme format, but we laughed anyway.

Users on Twitter/X also decided that Marco Rubio would need to take on some other high-level roles.

If anyone can do it, Marco can!

Sorry, Marco, it's not that easy …

LOL. There were so many Rubio Bondi takes on this meme, but we loved this one.

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Believe it or not, Rubio was then assigned to some even higher positions … at least in terms of altitude.

It turned out the Artemis team didn't need Rubio this time, but maybe he'll join the crew for the moon landing.

Rubio would have resolved the Integrity toilet issues in no time.

He also had some covert duties in Iran. Okay, that's probably fake news, but we can imagine.

He'll have it ready in 20 minutes. Just saying.

Will we be back next week? Only time will tell. Maybe we should put Marco Rubio in charge of generating his own memes …

Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats try desperately to stop it.  

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