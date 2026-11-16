Before the midterm elections earlier this month, what we mostly heard from Democrats was "affordability," "gas prices are too high" and "lower costs."

The tone after the elections is of course much different. Richard Blumenthal promised investigations of Trump and his allies, and is asking Democrat-run states to also follow suit.

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Elizabeth Warren, aka "Dances With Identity Theft," has also made it clear that she'll be turning her committee next year into a kangaroo court of sorts.

Lizzy Warren says if you've been "cheating" Americans, get ready for "serious investigations." She's asked who specifically she's talking about. "Anyone who's been cheating. That's what investigations are all about." Translation: We have no idea if any crimes have been committed by our list of targets, but we'll be digging hard to try to find some. (And if we can't find any, we'll just invent some.) — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) November 8, 2026

You'll notice that Democrats like Warren can't point out any specifics. They just want endless investigations in search of a crime, which they're certainly accustomed to doing.

U.S. Attorney Aaron Reitz has sent Warren a warning letter, along with some deserved mockery.

@SenWarren is on the warpath to wield her committee gavel like a tomahawk, seeking the scalps of those who associate “too closely” with President Trump. Congressional investigations can’t be used to punish Americans for exercising their 1A rights. My first arrow shot: https://t.co/yzbppdfjry — U.S. Attorney Aaron Reitz (@USAttyReitz) November 15, 2026

Stephen Miller helped narrow things down even more for Warren:

18 USC 241 and 242 — Stephen Miller (@StephenM) November 15, 2026

Warren's already dropped any pretense of caring about "affordability."

@USAttyReitz @SenWarren So let me get this straight. It's perfectly 1000% ok for the LEFT to threaten us every minute of every day but when we fight back we are the ones who have to pay for it.... When will the LEFT be held accountable??? — Kobie_3408 (@Kobie3408) November 15, 2026

If allowed, people like Warren wouldn't stop until they made it illegal to not be a Democrat.

@USAttyReitz @NewsPolitics @SenWarren Elizabeth Warren has always spoken with a forked tongue. https://t.co/ne83ero9Od — joe miller (@JoeMiller4547) November 15, 2026

When Warren calls any Republican a cheater or liar it is, as usual, 100 percent pure projection.

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Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

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