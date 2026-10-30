Media Spotted Getting Creative to Avoid Calling O'Keefe and Higby 'Journalists'

As we told you previously, journalists James O'Keefe and Cam Higby have been hit with felony charges after exposing how it would not be very difficult to vote illegally in Minnesota.

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O'Keefe had this to say about the charges in response to Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty:

We did not apply for a ballot or deposit a ballot or attempt to vote. We showed an elections official saying “you are the ID” and confirming one could vouch for eight others who were not there. If that’s a crime, anyone who speaks with a polling official and asks questions is also committing a crime. Journalism is not a crime. — James O'Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) October 29, 2026

The Democrats don't seem to mind actual voter fraud but they get quite furious when anybody tries to expose how it's not very difficult to do in some states.

However, the same media that called Don Lemon a "journalist" even after he joined lefties in the church stunt are also rallying to the side of O'Keefe and Higby, right? Of course not.

They're getting around it by avoiding the word "journalists" and going with things like "conservative influencers":

A Minnesota prosecutor charges conservative influencers James O’Keefe and Cam Higby with felony counts of unlawful voting and identity theft after they misrepresented themselves at polling places using the names of registered voters. https://t.co/YrxM6zSXs7 — NBC News (@NBCNews) October 28, 2026

Two conservative influencers are facing felony charges over a video investigating Minnesota’s vote-vouching system. Prosecutors allege they impersonated registered voters while beginning the ballot application process. READ MORE: https://t.co/2Efu8FWhAz https://t.co/idU8EkNhWe — FOX 9 (@FOX9) October 29, 2026

That caught O'Keefe's attention.

I’m not a “conservative influencer” I’m an American Journalist. I’m fighting for your 1st amendment rights to report at @NBCNews in this case, as much as I am our own. — James O'Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) October 30, 2026

"Provocateurs" is also being used:

Two right-wing provocateurs are facing election-related charges in Minnesota after posting videos of an undercover stunt intended to expose deficiencies in election security. https://t.co/8m0RmXTiup — ABC News (@ABC) October 28, 2026

The provocateurs and propagandists who call themselves "journalists" seem to be doing some projecting.

@ABC I’m not a right-wing provocateur. I’m an American journalist and I’m fighting for your 1st amendment rights to report news as much as mine. — James O'Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) October 29, 2026

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@ABC I call them actual journalists. Something I would never call you. — Krusty (@karl_scheife) October 28, 2026

ABC News says "right-wing provacateurs," not "right-wing journalists," because they know how bad it sounds to say that liberals are prosecuting journalists because they're embarassed by what they undercovered. — John Hawkins (@johnhawkinsrwn) October 29, 2026

They are actually investigative journalists… but @ABC obviously has no idea what one of those is! 😂 — Ja Prince 🇺🇸 (@Realjaprince) October 29, 2026

We're also reminded of the time Nick Shirley was exposing fraud in Minnesota and CNN sent in a reporter to... investigate Shirley.

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Editor's Note: The Democrats are doing everything in their power to undermine the integrity of our elections.

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