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Media Spotted Getting Creative to Avoid Calling O'Keefe and Higby 'Journalists'

Doug P. Follow @thepowersthatbe
Oct 30, 2026 1:36 PM
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Media Spotted Getting Creative to Avoid Calling O'Keefe and Higby 'Journalists'
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As we told you previously, journalists James O'Keefe and Cam Higby have been hit with felony charges after exposing how it would not be very difficult to vote illegally in Minnesota. 

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O'Keefe had this to say about the charges in response to Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty: 

The Democrats don't seem to mind actual voter fraud but they get quite furious when anybody tries to expose how it's not very difficult to do in some states. 

However, the same media that called Don Lemon a "journalist" even after he joined lefties in the church stunt are also rallying to the side of O'Keefe and Higby, right? Of course not. 

They're getting around it by avoiding the word "journalists" and going with things like "conservative influencers":

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That caught O'Keefe's attention.

"Provocateurs" is also being used: 

The provocateurs and propagandists who call themselves "journalists" seem to be doing some projecting.

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We're also reminded of the time Nick Shirley was exposing fraud in Minnesota and CNN sent in a reporter to... investigate Shirley. 

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Editor's Note: The Democrats are doing everything in their power to undermine the integrity of our elections.

Help us tell the truth about the SAVE America Act and how it will prevent voter fraud. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.

News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | ELECTION INTEGRITY | FIRST AMENDMENT | FRAUD | MINNESOTA

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