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James O'Keefe Fires Back at Dem Felony Charges After Exposing MN Election Vulnerabilities

Doug P. Follow @thepowersthatbe
Oct 30, 2026 11:08 AM
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James O'Keefe Fires Back at Dem Felony Charges After Exposing MN Election Vulnerabilities
AP Photo/Mark Vancleave, File

As we told you earlier this week, journalists James O'Keefe and Cam Higby are facing felony charges after angering state Democrats by exposing vulnerabilities in Minnesota elections

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State Democrats like Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty are actually angry that O'Keefe and Higby showed how easy it would be to illegally vote:

O'Keefe defended what they did that day:

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"If that’s a crime, anyone who speaks with a polling official and asks questions is also committing a crime. Journalism is not a crime."

If only Democrats got as angry at voter fraud as they do at the people who expose how it can happen. 

Yep!

Ironic indeed.

*****

Editor's Note: The Democrats are doing everything in their power to undermine the integrity of our elections.

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News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | ELECTION INTEGRITY | FRAUD | MINNESOTA | VOTER ID

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