James O'Keefe Fires Back at Dem Felony Charges After Exposing MN Election Vulnerabilities

As we told you earlier this week, journalists James O'Keefe and Cam Higby are facing felony charges after angering state Democrats by exposing vulnerabilities in Minnesota elections.

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🚨 BREAKING: Journalists James O’Keefe and Cam Higby have been hit with TWO FELONY CHARGES in Minneapolis for their video EXPOSING vulnerabilities in Minnesota’s elections This is TOTAL LAWFARE! @camhigby walked in wearing a burqa to show they’d let him vote with a WOMAN’S name with NO questions asked, and he could even “vouch” for some other unregistered “Muslim” (who was @JamesOKeefeIII in a costume) NEITHER of them voted. The charges include felony unlawful voting and identity theft. It’s a WITCH HUNT to try to SCARE OFF conservative journalists, and nothing more. DO NOT BE DETERRED! https://t.co/UTAlbGwKJ9 — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) October 28, 2026

State Democrats like Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty are actually angry that O'Keefe and Higby showed how easy it would be to illegally vote:

Minnesota law clearly states that no individual shall intentionally misrepresent the individual’s identity in applying for a ballot, depositing a ballot in a ballot box or attempting to vote by means of a voting machine or electronic voting system. https://t.co/bvms25NgeV https://t.co/jMHcmU3cMy — Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty (@HennepinAtty) October 29, 2026

O'Keefe defended what they did that day:

We did not apply for a ballot or deposit a ballot or attempt to vote. We showed an elections official saying “you are the ID” and confirming one could vouch for eight others who were not there. If that’s a crime, anyone who speaks with a polling official and asks questions is also committing a crime. Journalism is not a crime. — James O'Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) October 29, 2026

"If that’s a crime, anyone who speaks with a polling official and asks questions is also committing a crime. Journalism is not a crime."

If only Democrats got as angry at voter fraud as they do at the people who expose how it can happen.

@JamesOKeefeIII @DesertDon760 So Minnesota is ok with fake voters just not Americans claiming to be Somalians to ask questions! You can't make this up! — AuntLizR (@r_aunt2512) October 29, 2026

@JamesOKeefeIII @whynot111110 But you can lie about your true name, run for Congress, get elected, and stay in Congress in that state. https://t.co/WnAflCcPms — MJ🇺🇸 (@MistyOJernigan) October 30, 2026

Yep!

Ironic indeed.

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Editor's Note: The Democrats are doing everything in their power to undermine the integrity of our elections.

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