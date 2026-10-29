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How-To Guide: Local News in Minnesota Explains the State's Vouching Laws for Elections

Brett T. Follow @TwitchyBrett
Oct 29, 2026 10:00 PM
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How-To Guide: Local News in Minnesota Explains the State's Vouching Laws for Elections
Poll workers stand outside despite rainy weather on the first day of early voting in Minnesota at the Elections & Voter Services building, Friday, Sept. 18, 2026, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Ellen Schmidt)

To think we could have had the SAVE America Act passed. Instead, states like California make it illegal for a poll worker to ask to see your ID. As Twitchy reported on Wednesday, Hennepin County, Minnesota, are charging James O'Keefe and Cam Higby with "unlawful voting" — technically, beginning to apply for a ballot, not voting — under another name while wearing burqas concealing their faces. O'Keefe called out the local media back in August for saying he and Higby "impersonated" voters. Now, the local media is back to explain "vouching."

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That doesn't sound ripe for fraud at all.

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Yeah, pretty much. 

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Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | ELECTION INTEGRITY | FRAUD | MINNESOTA | VOTER ID

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