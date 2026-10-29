How-To Guide: Local News in Minnesota Explains the State's Vouching Laws for Elections

To think we could have had the SAVE America Act passed. Instead, states like California make it illegal for a poll worker to ask to see your ID. As Twitchy reported on Wednesday, Hennepin County, Minnesota, are charging James O'Keefe and Cam Higby with "unlawful voting" — technically, beginning to apply for a ballot, not voting — under another name while wearing burqas concealing their faces. O'Keefe called out the local media back in August for saying he and Higby "impersonated" voters. Now, the local media is back to explain "vouching."

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Early voting scene in Roseville, MN I am told that many here were voting via the vouching system, which lets voters bring 8 unregistered people along https://t.co/GDyEyvc3br — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) October 29, 2026

Have you heard about Minnesota's vouching laws? We explain what vouching is and how it works. https://t.co/a6yvNrjI7i — KSTP (@KSTP) October 28, 2026

That doesn't sound ripe for fraud at all.

@KSTP We know how it fucking works. It’s rife with fraud. — KateMaité (@kateC3P0) October 29, 2026

@KSTP All of the “vouching” is just so people can commit fraud. That is all it is. — Anticommie Ant (@ncbscotts) October 29, 2026

@KSTP We already have seen how the vouching system works, and it’s fine for massive fraud. — MK UltraMaga (@matthew_kindy) October 29, 2026

@KSTP No need to explain. What James O Keefe did was expose how corrupt Minnesotas voter laws are. One voter vouching for 7 unidentified people is a breeding ground for fraud. You also don’t have to show an ID if you are voting alone. It’s insane. — Jason Anderson (@jonakin81) October 29, 2026

@KSTP Why is the vouching process good for Minnesota? Why was it deemed acceptable in the first place? What was the utility argued in defense of enacting it? — Engine Collector (@EngineCollector) October 29, 2026

@KSTP Voting is a responsibility as much as it is a right. Lowering the security of elections for people who cant get their shit together opens up the process to fraud. — Jojo (@jojojojojobz) October 29, 2026

@KSTP You explain how to commit election fraud. Nice. — Anti-Commie (@UltraMagaFunk) October 29, 2026

@KSTP Legal cheating is all it is. Folks have months or years to get registered in the right way, without someone to vouch for you. — PastrSB3+JC (@Pastrsb3Jc) October 29, 2026

@KSTP Hey @grok. What are the key questions good journalism answers? What’s missing? Why does this seem like she’s just repeating an official government fact sheet? — Paul Sustman (@PaulSustman) October 29, 2026

@KSTP What you're doing is helping to cover up fraud. — The Deporter (@DrPepe1776) October 29, 2026

@KSTP Are you joking @KSTP? did you record this for the Babylon Bee? No? Ahh, so you are helping facilitate the fraud by implying vouching is normal and not used to cheat. You are complicit in the fraud. period — Nosma King (@NosmaKing) October 29, 2026

@KSTP If you know someone's name and address you can get their ballot and vouch for 8 people with 0 ID. It is insanely easy to commit fraud. — No One (@No0neIsRight) October 29, 2026

@KSTP We already watched how it works. — MSP News (@mspwatcher) October 29, 2026

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@KSTP KSTP is really doing this 🤡 — Minnesnowta 🇺🇲 (@snowta) October 29, 2026

@KSTP It's cute you think posting this legitimizes the charges against @JamesOKeefeIII & @camhigby. It doesn't. This is textbook color revolution. Push one sides media desires while shaming anything that challenges you. — Cody Campbell (@CodyMichaelCam1) October 29, 2026

@KSTP Anyone that claims they are the identity of the name registered on the voter sign-in sheet can vouch for up to 8 people. NO ID NEEDED for the voucher or the voters. I have seen it with my own eyes. — Dirtbag (@Dogballs001) October 29, 2026

@KSTP If anyone is old school buttoned up and has their documents in order it’s elderly people. Can you give us actual data on voucher voting? Real data? — pizzaboy81 (@Halester81) October 29, 2026

@KSTP Insane that we have "under good faith, we'll just take your word for it" laws on the books in a state where historical levels of systemic fraud has taken place. Don't ya think!? 🤔 — Crash (@crashunfiltered) October 29, 2026

@KSTP Careful or they’ll sue you. Voting fraud at its finest. — Wood (@DYWYKI) October 29, 2026

@KSTP An insanely fraudulent loophole to ALLOW for fake. Does she even hear herself? Insane — Steve (@somatg3) October 29, 2026

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@KSTP Why didn’t you do what O’Keefe did? You are journalists aren’t you? — DPR_12 (@clambach69) October 29, 2026

@KSTP Careful not to expose anything. — BitOhoney (@OhoneyBit) October 29, 2026

@KSTP So I bring 8 people with me and vouch for them. How does the state follow up and make sure I was telling the truth? If they don't have an ID, how do they prove they live where they do other than just taking my word for it? — JustHere (@JustHer16132833) October 29, 2026

@KSTP Is this a fraud tutorial? — Paul Smith (@th3m1cr0w4v3) October 29, 2026

Yeah, pretty much.

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Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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