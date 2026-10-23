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The Louvre Announces Museum Will Be 'Exceptionally Closed' Tomorrow and Everybody Has Questions

Doug P. Follow @thepowersthatbe
Oct 23, 2026 2:48 PM
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The Louvre Announces Museum Will Be 'Exceptionally Closed' Tomorrow and Everybody Has Questions
AP Photo/Emma Da Silva

In the U.S., Democrats like Rep. Ro Khanna have claimed that the "fiery but mostly peaceful protests" in France are because "students and teachers are asking for safe schools, enough teachers and smaller classes."

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That is, as usual, a bunch of BS. The supposed quest for smaller classrooms has led to arson, property destruction, looting and attacks on police. 

Another round of riots we're to believe is because people want educational reforms is expected tomorrow (hey, everybody who only wants smaller classrooms carries a communist flag when they're protesting, right?).

The Louvre in Paris has made this announcement that left people with some questions: 

This is what the post translates to:

Dear visitors, 

Following the recommendation of the Paris Police Prefecture, the Louvre Museum will be exceptionally closed this Saturday, October 24. 

The Eugène-Delacroix National Museum will also be closed.  Ticket refund information can be found on http://louvre.fr 

We apologize for any inconvenience caused.

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"Exceptionally closed," eh? 

There must be a reason, right? 

Oh, there's a reason alright.

You can't make this stuff up, because unfortunately you don't have to.

If Macron is unable or unwilling to protect it we'd fully expect him to find a way to blame Trump for not supporting the rioters' goal of smaller classrooms. 

Or maybe Macron will say the Louvre had to close because of "foreign manipulation."

Sure, dude. 

*****

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump and his administration’s bold leadership, we are once again respected on the world stage, and our enemies are being put on notice.

Help us continue to report on the administration’s peace through strength foreign policy and its successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics COMMUNISM | EDUCATION | EMMANUEL MACRON | FRANCE | RIOTS

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