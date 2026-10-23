The Louvre Announces Museum Will Be 'Exceptionally Closed' Tomorrow and Everybody Has Questions

In the U.S., Democrats like Rep. Ro Khanna have claimed that the "fiery but mostly peaceful protests" in France are because "students and teachers are asking for safe schools, enough teachers and smaller classes."

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That is, as usual, a bunch of BS. The supposed quest for smaller classrooms has led to arson, property destruction, looting and attacks on police.

Another round of riots we're to believe is because people want educational reforms is expected tomorrow (hey, everybody who only wants smaller classrooms carries a communist flag when they're protesting, right?).

The Louvre in Paris has made this announcement that left people with some questions:

🇫🇷 ⚠️🇫🇷 Chers visiteurs, Sur la recommandation de la préfecture de police de Paris, le musée du Louvre sera exceptionnellement fermé ce samedi 24 octobre. Le musée national Eugène-Delacroix sera également fermé. 👉 Les modalités de remboursement des billets sont à retrouver sur https://t.co/zl8Bg2qhB7 Nous vous prions de nous excuser de la gêne occasionnée. 🌎⚠️🇫🇷 Dear visitors, Following the recommendation of the Paris Police Prefecture, the Louvre Museum will be exceptionally closed this Saturday, October 24. The Eugène-Delacroix National Museum will also be closed. 👉 Ticket refund information can be found on https://t.co/tM5mfGGc22 We apologize for any inconvenience. — Musée du Louvre (@MuseeLouvre) October 23, 2026

This is what the post translates to:

Dear visitors, Following the recommendation of the Paris Police Prefecture, the Louvre Museum will be exceptionally closed this Saturday, October 24. The Eugène-Delacroix National Museum will also be closed. Ticket refund information can be found on http://louvre.fr We apologize for any inconvenience caused.

"Exceptionally closed," eh?

There must be a reason, right?

@MuseeLouvre Why are you closing? — JWF (@JammieWF) October 23, 2026

Why? What's going on? — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) October 23, 2026

Oh, there's a reason alright.

“The schoolchildren just want nicer classrooms” “Hide the Mona Lisa from rampaging third world hordes” — Peachy Keenan (@KeenanPeachy) October 23, 2026

You can't make this stuff up, because unfortunately you don't have to.

@MuseeLouvre Hope you are moving the priceless art somewhere safe. Since your police and the buffoon running your country won’t protect it. — Barb I Am (@BarbeyG25) October 23, 2026

Can we depend on the French to protect the Louvre and all of the western treasures within it? — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) October 23, 2026

If Macron is unable or unwilling to protect it we'd fully expect him to find a way to blame Trump for not supporting the rioters' goal of smaller classrooms.

Or maybe Macron will say the Louvre had to close because of "foreign manipulation."

Macron attacks Trump: "France was not invaded by hordes of Muslim immigrants. Those images are false, it's AI and foreign manipulation." https://t.co/maBFwwcLgF — RadioGenoa (@RadioGenoa) October 21, 2026

Sure, dude.

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