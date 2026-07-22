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Gavin Newsom Said Last Year He Moved on From Joe Rogan but That Was Apparently Just Another Lie

Doug P. | 11:42 AM on July 22, 2026
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Recently Vice President JD Vance was on Joe Rogan's podcast, and one of the topics of conversation was Gavin Newsom's California. 

Joe Rogan and Vice President JD Vance spent nearly 20 minutes talking about California in a recent podcast episode, oscillating between how much they love the state and how much it’s “going further and further down the toilet.”

The duo spent almost three hours in a wide-ranging conversation largely centered on politics, circling back to California several times, a state where they’ve both lived. Rogan and Vance each talked about how much they admired the state but how it’s been ruined by politics, homelessness, taxes, corruption and a high cost of living. 

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Newsom must have had some extra free time since his high speed rail project isn't being built so he took to X to whine about what Rogan and Vance talked about. 

Remember what Newsom said about Rogan last year? 

This seems to have been another lie:

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There's also no chance that Rogan's "too chicken" to have Newsom on his show. 

*****

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda and domestic insanity (looking at you, Gavin). 

Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership. Thank you!

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CALIFORNIA GAVIN NEWSOM JD VANCE

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