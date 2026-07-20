Let's Flash Back to When Democracy-Saving Lib Celebs Tried to Change the 2016 Election Results

The Democrats, with help from their liberal Hollywood pals, never go one day without claiming that President Trump is a "threat to democracy" and will attempt to subvert the will of the people. As usual, these Dems are accusing Trump of exactly what they are doing.

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We're now coming up on the 10th anniversary of this attempt by lefty celebs to change the results of an election that took place the previous month:

A band of celebrities teamed up to create a video urging Republican members of the Electoral College to vote “your conscience”—not for President-elect Donald Trump. The ensemble, including Martin Sheen, Debra Messing, Bob Odenkrik and BD Wong, urged the electors to choose someone else in the Electoral College vote on Dec. 19. Trump is expected to surpass the 270 votes necessary to become president after winning 306 electoral votes on election day, but in the newly released video, the celebrities implored 37 voters to keep that from happening.

"Democracy" felt more saved by the day with these people doing their thing in an effort to keep Trump from taking office for his first term.

Does anyone remember when a bunch of celebrities in 2016 made a PSA for republican electors to steal the election pic.twitter.com/asr8IEhAmV — Mariam (@Gaismair) July 19, 2026

All the "save democracy from Trump" hyperventilating coming from the left has been nothing but projection for a decade now.

I remember it quite well. https://t.co/7klW7HTpOt — Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) July 20, 2026

Democracy savers are weird. — Rhetoric Facer 🇺🇸 (@John_Monahan) July 20, 2026

For these libs, "democracy" is only saved if Democrats never lose.

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Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda and domestic insanity.

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