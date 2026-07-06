With just a few hours to go until the U.S. Men's Team plays Belgium in the World Cup, the latter has been allowed to appeal FIFA's decision to overturn the red card that would have resulted in America's Folarin Balogun being unable to play in tonight's match. We'll see where Belgium's appeal leads, if anywhere, but for now Balogun will be playing.

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The decision was FIFA's, but of course there's a TDS element which means those afflicted with it have to express disappointment that a bad call has for now been overturned and the U.S. won't be short of one of their best players. That includes former DNC chair Donna Brazile who said Trump has ruined it:

Just as I am learning the game of soccer, the rules and a few players. Trump ruins it. Geez us. Now this crap! #FIFA https://t.co/3kS0yLrv4Q — Donna Brazile (@donnabrazile) July 6, 2026

We don't doubt there will be Democrats rooting against the U.S. just because they hate Trump (see the Iran war for confirmation that it does happen).

Can you morons please just take a day off? The TDS is really, really getting old. — Josh (@JoshWeber2) July 6, 2026

However, accusing Trump of unfairly putting a thumb on the scale and affecting the outcome of the appeal is incredibly laughable considering the source:

Maybe one day you'll learn the rules of how to hold a debate. Then you can complain about yourself. — TexasSloopy (@SloopyTexas) July 6, 2026

Remember when you ruined the presidential debates by sharing the questions? Shut up. — TweeterWithoutAnInterestingName (@Bruce_Twain) July 6, 2026

Oh, we remember:

Donna Brazile finally admits she shared debate questions with Clinton campaign https://t.co/gdnB947IXW pic.twitter.com/bicyHxKeSf — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) March 17, 2017

She really should sit this one out before an official gives her a red card for projection.

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