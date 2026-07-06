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Donna Brazile Trips All Over Herself Accusing Trump of Putting a Thumb on the Scale in USMNT Appeal

Doug P. | 8:35 AM on July 06, 2026
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With just a few hours to go until the U.S. Men's Team plays Belgium in the World Cup, the latter has been allowed to appeal FIFA's decision to overturn the red card that would have resulted in America's Folarin Balogun being unable to play in tonight's match. We'll see where Belgium's appeal leads, if anywhere, but for now Balogun will be playing.

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The decision was FIFA's, but of course there's a TDS element which means those afflicted with it have to express disappointment that a bad call has for now been overturned and the U.S. won't be short of one of their best players. That includes former DNC chair Donna Brazile who said Trump has ruined it: 

We don't doubt there will be Democrats rooting against the U.S. just because they hate Trump (see the Iran war for confirmation that it does happen).

However, accusing Trump of unfairly putting a thumb on the scale and affecting the outcome of the appeal is incredibly laughable considering the source: 

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Oh, we remember:

She really should sit this one out before an official gives her a red card for projection. 

*****

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