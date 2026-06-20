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Scott Jennings Sinks CNN Panelist's BS About How Obama Defeated Reflecting Pool Algae Using Science

Doug P. | 11:26 AM on June 20, 2026

One of the biggest stories of the week happened when Tulsi Gabbard dropped a bunch of documents on her last day as White House DNI showing that Dr. Anthony Fauci took actions to hide COVID's origins, committed perjury, retaliated against whistleblowers, and performed illegal medical research

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Wow, that's a big story.

Naturally many of the self-described guardians of democracy in the media were all over it! Well, they're on a story alright, just not THAT story:

Others in the media are doing their part to try and keep the preferred Reflecting Pool talking points going, and on CNN, Scott Jennings took on one of them.

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The line we're being fed is that the Reflecting Pool was more pristine under Obama because he "used science." Yeah, about that:

It seems like some of the other panelists on CNN would get tired of being owned all the time, but they keep coming back for more. 

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