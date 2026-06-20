Scott Jennings Sinks CNN Panelist's BS About How Obama Defeated Reflecting Pool Algae Using Science

One of the biggest stories of the week happened when Tulsi Gabbard dropped a bunch of documents on her last day as White House DNI showing that Dr. Anthony Fauci took actions to hide COVID's origins, committed perjury, retaliated against whistleblowers, and performed illegal medical research.

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Today, on my final day as Director of National Intelligence, I’m releasing never-before-seen communications and documents exposing how Dr. Fauci provided millions in US taxpayer dollars to fund dangerous gain-of-function research at the Wuhan lab, worked with politicized elements… pic.twitter.com/ZMdliW4zyS — DNI Tulsi Gabbard (@DNIGabbard) June 19, 2026

Wow, that's a big story.

Naturally many of the self-described guardians of democracy in the media were all over it! Well, they're on a story alright, just not THAT story:

ABC News' Jonathan Karl reports from the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool where workers continue to battle algae – and the new paint job appears to be falling apart.



The Department of Interior did not immediately respond to a request for comment. https://t.co/7TzBngVdyc pic.twitter.com/cBGbThipua — ABC News (@ABC) June 18, 2026

Others in the media are doing their part to try and keep the preferred Reflecting Pool talking points going, and on CNN, Scott Jennings took on one of them.

The line we're being fed is that the Reflecting Pool was more pristine under Obama because he "used science." Yeah, about that:

Big news last night on CNN! I learned that for 1.6 billion years, algae was completely undefeated in warm stagnant pools...until Obama personally cured it with "science."



You really do learn something new every day. 🤣 pic.twitter.com/gDL74KYLVI — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) June 20, 2026

Hat tip to the great @mazemoore for the 2012 footage — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) June 20, 2026

It seems like some of the other panelists on CNN would get tired of being owned all the time, but they keep coming back for more.

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