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Chuck Todd Gives Pete Hegseth a 'Poser Complex' Diagnosis As Irony Detectors Explode

Doug P. | 2:44 PM on April 16, 2026
Twitter

Pete Hegseth held another press conference earlier today and some in media who didn't seem very alarmed when Joe Biden's SecDef Lloyd Austin went missing for a few days were again triggered by Trump's Secretary of War.

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Former Meet the Press moderator Chuck Todd is among those "journalists" who not only don't like Hegseth's style (and who cares as long as servicemembers do) but are also calling

Seriously?

Ashton Carter was Obama's Secretary of Defense for a couple of years and never served in the military at all, but we don't recall "journalists" referring to him as a poser. 

Irony detectors everywhere are melting because of a DC "journalist" calling Hegseth a poser. 

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On a final note, it's been a really rough month for "journalism," and here's another flashback example that's aging worse by the second.

Yikes. 

*****

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives, all while carrying water for the Democrats. 

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership. Thank you!

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