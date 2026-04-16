Chuck Todd Gives Pete Hegseth a 'Poser Complex' Diagnosis As Irony Detectors Explode

Pete Hegseth held another press conference earlier today and some in media who didn't seem very alarmed when Joe Biden's SecDef Lloyd Austin went missing for a few days were again triggered by Trump's Secretary of War.

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Former Meet the Press moderator Chuck Todd is among those "journalists" who not only don't like Hegseth's style (and who cares as long as servicemembers do) but are also calling

Poor Pete Hegseth, he’s clearly got the worst case of poser complex DC’s ever seen and that’s saying something. — Chuck Todd (@chucktodd) April 16, 2026

Seriously?

Sure @ChuckTodd, the man with a two decade decorated military record is a “poser”. https://t.co/1EwoLaqMVm — Brad Slager: CNN+ Lifetime Subscriber (@MartiniShark) April 16, 2026

Ashton Carter was Obama's Secretary of Defense for a couple of years and never served in the military at all, but we don't recall "journalists" referring to him as a poser.

Irony detectors everywhere are melting because of a DC "journalist" calling Hegseth a poser.

A Democrat activist pretending to be a journalist saying this is pretty rich. https://t.co/fOksMOJbk6 — Super Journalist (Retired) - JOURN-EL of Skrypton (@Magnum_CK) April 16, 2026

You know what would be worse? Former journos who still lack self awareness. — Tim Murtaugh (@TimMurtaugh) April 16, 2026

When has our military been more effective or had better recruiting numbers? The only one posing is you posing as unbiased. 🤡 — (((JimfromIowa))) (@The_Pendulum) April 16, 2026

On a final note, it's been a really rough month for "journalism," and here's another flashback example that's aging worse by the second.

Yucking it up with your boy . . . Good times! https://t.co/R8RzYzfOMS — Maine Murf (@MaineMurf) April 16, 2026

2025. Chuck Todd discusses honesty and the superior morality of the Democrat party with Eric Swalwell.



It mattered not to Chuck Todd or to about 100 other hosts that Eric Swalwell spent three years lying on national TV during the Russia collusion hoax. pic.twitter.com/wGPpMXQgvl — MAZE (@mazemoore) April 15, 2026

Yikes.

*****

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives, all while carrying water for the Democrats.

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