James Clapper Analyzing the Trump Whistleblower Complaint in 2019 Now Makes People Wonder If HE Wrote It

As we told you earlier, Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard has declassified documents related to a whistleblower complaint involving Donald Trump, Ukraine and the 2020 U.S. election. The complaint was used by Democrat then-Rep. Adam Schiff as the basis for an impeachment inquiry.

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At the time, Schiff insisted that he did not know the identity of the whistleblower, and never met or spoke to that person. According to the material that's just been released, Schiff's claims were -- no surprise here -- total lies. The documents indicate Schiff had indeed met with the so-called whistleblower, and the person was also a Democrat:

NEW RECORDS VIA @DNIGabbard @RepRickCrawford ATKINSON TRANSCRIPTS



- First Trump Impeachment + Whistleblower Motive



Whistleblower met with Democrats on House Intelligence Committee (then led by Adam Schiff) BEFORE reporting his allegations to the Intelligence Community… pic.twitter.com/x7A1IxHLLO — Catherine Herridge (@C__Herridge) April 13, 2026

NEW: WHISTLEBLOWER 2019 TRUMP IMPEACHMENT

- Registered Democrat

- "had a prior professional relationship with one of the Democratic Presidential candidates," according to newly released transcripts from the Intelligence Community watchdog Michael Atkinson.



In a 2019 briefing… https://t.co/AxPoXsh0Bi pic.twitter.com/YJrrsI6chW — Catherine Herridge (@C__Herridge) April 13, 2026

This brings us to James Clapper.

Would one of the 51 ex intel officials who signed the "stories about Hunter Biden's laptop and its contents have all the markings of a Russian disinformation campaign" letter lie to us? Absolutely!

That's what makes this flashback via @mazemoore even more telling.

Clapper at the time basically said the whistleblower complaint was ironclad and totally credible:

2019. James Clapper says that the whistleblower complaint against Trump is the most perfectly written complaint in the history of whistleblower complaints.



We now know the complaint was composed of lies and third hand accounts and was written by partisan operatives. pic.twitter.com/DZiQ71RZnM — MAZE (@mazemoore) April 13, 2026

You know, things are starting to make more sense now...

Makes me wonder if he’s the one who composed it. — jgerman (@jgerman63959095) April 13, 2026

He definitely sounds proud of it. — MAZE (@mazemoore) April 13, 2026

No kidding!

The intelligence community conspired with Dems to over throw an elected president — Spliffymagoo.ron (@spliffymagoo) April 13, 2026

And then projected everything they did onto Donald Trump. That becomes more clear by the day.

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Editor's Note: The Trump administration is exposing Barack Obama and his administration's Russian Collusion Hoax and subsequent impeachment lies.

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