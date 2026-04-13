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James Clapper Analyzing the Trump Whistleblower Complaint in 2019 Now Makes People Wonder If HE Wrote It

Doug P. | 12:35 PM on April 13, 2026
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

As we told you earlier, Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard has declassified documents related to a whistleblower complaint involving Donald Trump, Ukraine and the 2020 U.S. election. The complaint was used by Democrat then-Rep. Adam Schiff as the basis for an impeachment inquiry. 

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At the time, Schiff insisted that he did not know the identity of the whistleblower, and never met or spoke to that person. According to the material that's just been released, Schiff's claims were -- no surprise here -- total lies. The documents indicate Schiff had indeed met with the so-called whistleblower, and the person was also a Democrat:

This brings us to James Clapper.

Would one of the 51 ex intel officials who signed the "stories about Hunter Biden's laptop and its contents have all the markings of a Russian disinformation campaign" letter lie to us? Absolutely!

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That's what makes this flashback via @mazemoore even more telling. 

Clapper at the time basically said the whistleblower complaint was ironclad and totally credible: 

You know, things are starting to make more sense now...

No kidding!

And then projected everything they did onto Donald Trump. That becomes more clear by the day. 

*****

Editor's Note: The Trump administration is exposing Barack Obama and his administration's Russian Collusion Hoax and subsequent impeachment lies. 

Help us continue to report on their blatant corruption and attacks on President Trump. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership. Thank you!

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