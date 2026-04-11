Sen. Mike Lee Agrees It Might Be Time to Put James Carville in a TDS Straitjacket After This Video





Out of all the Trump Derangement Syndrome lefties in the United States, nobody sums up that hatred more in words and sheer optics quite like former Bill Clinton adviser James Carville.

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If anybody should be put in a Trump Derangement Syndrome straitjacket, it's this guy:

🚨NEW SICK & DERANGED James Carville on TRUMP🚨



"I want to be clear on this: I do not want that man to die. I want to watch him suffer."



"And I can't watch a dead person suffer." pic.twitter.com/JyGBbmmjBE — Jason Cohen 🇺🇸 (@JasonJournoDC) April 11, 2026

Yeah, that's totally normal. Carville looks like he's already in hell screaming for blood. Seriously, that guy's either not well or is overmedicated.

Republican Sen. Mike Lee asked a rhetorical question after seeing that Carville video:

He wants to watch Trump being tortured.



Why is this okay?



It’s not.pic.twitter.com/yFnDonqMGY https://t.co/unUw7mGdSO — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) April 11, 2026D

It's not OK, but this is here we are anyway.

POLITICAL VIOLENCE: Top Democrat strategist makes it clear he doesn’t want Trump assassinated but instead tortured while he watches. pic.twitter.com/uQzZof2nfC — @amuse (@amuse) April 11, 2026

But Carville's on the "tolerant and compassionate" side -- or so he would like everybody to believe.

The SS needs to visit him. This should not be ok. — MAZE (@mazemoore) April 11, 2026

Talk about irony. This is the same guy who claims Trump is becoming mentally unwell. These are the rantings of a madman. And he’s getting worse by the day. https://t.co/EGMUkmHYfl — Mike Gallagher (@GallagherShow) April 11, 2026

I’m surprised that Carville hasn’t received a knock on his door.

Fomenting violence or fantasizing about violence being done to a sitting president is against the law.



Let me know if I’m wrong… https://t.co/qRzGY3rdZB — AvaArmstrong,🇺🇸 Author (@MsAvaArmstrong) April 11, 2026

TDS is a nasty disease.

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Related:

Geriatric Meltdown Alert: Senile Swamp Creature James Carville Begs God to Supercharge His Trump Hate

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