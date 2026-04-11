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Sen. Mike Lee Agrees It Might Be Time to Put James Carville in a TDS Straitjacket After This Video

Doug P. | 9:10 PM on April 11, 2026
Meme


Out of all the Trump Derangement Syndrome lefties in the United States, nobody sums up that hatred more in words and sheer optics quite like former Bill Clinton adviser James Carville. 

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If anybody should be put in a Trump Derangement Syndrome straitjacket, it's this guy: 

Yeah, that's totally normal. Carville looks like he's already in hell screaming for blood. Seriously, that guy's either not well or is overmedicated. 

Republican Sen. Mike Lee asked a rhetorical question after seeing that Carville video: 

It's not OK, but this is here we are anyway. 

But Carville's on the "tolerant and compassionate" side -- or so he would like everybody to believe. 

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TDS is a nasty disease. 

***

Related:

Geriatric Meltdown Alert: Senile Swamp Creature James Carville Begs God to Supercharge His Trump Hate

*****

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