Dem Rep. Dan Goldman's Attempt to Carry Anti-Billionaire Torch for 'Working Families' Is a MASSIVE Fail

In November all members of the House of Representatives are up for reelection.

Democrat Rep. Dan Goldman, who is one of the biggest liars in Congress (the competition if fierce but he's a contender), is campaigning for another two years in office.

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This clip from Goldman talking about Trump fighting for his billionaire buddies is one of the biggest eye roll inducers of the day. Watch:

Trump’s fighting only for his billionaire buddies, not for the working families that are the beating heart of this great country.



I’ll keep fighting against his cruelty by standing up for all New Yorkers so we can build an economy where everyone can succeed and thrive. pic.twitter.com/QTdeVXrOb3 — Daniel Goldman (@danielsgoldman) April 6, 2026

OK, we can't be very sure, but there doesn't seem to be very many people there. Goldman seems to be doing the "there are dozens of us -- DOZENS" meme.

Oh, and Goldman taking up the cause of the "working class" is laughable.

You should resign so your seat can be filled by someone who better understands the working class experience. pic.twitter.com/HRBT7nfD9I — Matt Whitlock (@MattWhitlock) April 7, 2026

The heir to the Levi Strauss fortune speaks https://t.co/GrHWh8k700 — Joel Pollak (@joelpollak) April 6, 2026

I’m the heir to the Levi Strauss fortune, just like you, the little people. https://t.co/IYuCk2KzEl — Julie H Wright✝️⭐️⭐️⭐️🥋 (@juliew38138) April 7, 2026

Goldman fights for the working people, and then heads back to the Hamptons.

Residents in Goldman's district should vote accordingly:

I'm sure constituents would settle for someone with half a functioning brain. — tree hugging sister 🎃 (@WelbornBeege) April 7, 2026

Yeah, that too.

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Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda and domestic insanity.

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