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Dem Rep. Dan Goldman's Attempt to Carry Anti-Billionaire Torch for 'Working Families' Is a MASSIVE Fail

Doug P. | 9:32 PM on April 06, 2026
Twitchy

In November all members of the House of Representatives are up for reelection. 

Democrat Rep. Dan Goldman, who is one of the biggest liars in Congress (the competition if fierce but he's a contender), is campaigning for another two years in office. 

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This clip from Goldman talking about Trump fighting for his billionaire buddies is one of the biggest eye roll inducers of the day. Watch: 

OK, we can't be very sure, but there doesn't seem to be very many people there. Goldman seems to be doing the "there are dozens of us -- DOZENS" meme. 

Oh, and Goldman taking up the cause of the "working class" is laughable. 

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Goldman fights for the working people, and then heads back to the Hamptons.

Residents in Goldman's district should vote accordingly: 

Yeah, that too. 

*****

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda and domestic insanity.

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