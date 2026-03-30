'Has Hell Frozen Over?' ABC News' Jon Karl Calls BS on Sen. Chris Van Hollen's Shutdown Blame Game

Now that President Trump has stepped in, TSA workers are starting to see paychecks again:

Abysmal wait times at airports shrank Monday morning as tens of thousands of Transportation Security Administration workers started getting back pay after more than a month without income. Four-hour wait times that plagued some airports last week have dwindled to mere minutes as some TSA employees saw payments pop up in their bank accounts. One TSA worker in Houston said he’ll finally be able to buy the food, gas and medication he needs. Others hope to pay their missed rent before they get evicted.

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The congressional Democrat attempt to hold the nation's transportation system hostage because of their fits about ICE is failing. Compounding the "fail" for the Dems is that ICE agents are now helping ease the congestion at airports.

On ABC News over the weekend a random act of actual journalism took place when Abrego Garcia's margarita drinkin' buddy, Sen. Chris Van Hollen, got called out. Watch:

ABC: "ICE already has the money… you’re holding up the entirety of the DHS..."



VAN HOLLEN: "That's a false statement..."



ABC: "You're holding up the rest of DHS."



VAN HOLLEN: "We're not..."



ABC: "You're holding up... that's just a fact." pic.twitter.com/fdLz7rrUZj — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) March 29, 2026

It's a "fact," which of course was why Van Hollen was trying to deny it.

ABC actually challenging a Democrat for lying? Has hell frozen over? https://t.co/XYQwZnHgLc — Constance Crane 🇺🇸 (@TrackingFires) March 29, 2026

We were a bit stunned too!

“When ABC News is the one telling a Democrat ‘that’s just a fact’ — you’ve lost the spin. Van Hollen is holding up border security and calling it resistance.” — Bruce Smith (@Bruvic62) March 29, 2026

Wow! When you lose ABC news, and you're Democrat! https://t.co/aYDsy1wskb — Vince Langman (@LangmanVince) March 29, 2026

When a Democrat gets called out during an interview they always seem to be looking at the host and silently saying "come on, just play along with our narrative!" That happens a lot, but not all the time.

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Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump, illegal immigration into our great country has virtually stopped. Despite the radical left's lies, new legislation wasn't needed to secure our border, just a new president.

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