ME-OOOUCH! AOC and Ana Kasparin Get Into VICIOUS Back and Forth About Who...
VIP
There's Just Something REALLY Annoyingly Stupid About Gavin Newsom Whining Over Gas Prices
The COMMENTS! He's Getting DESTROYED! Peter Baker and NYT Circle Wagons Around Eric...
Gov. Newsom's Wife Explaining Why They Took the Kids on Gavin's Red State...
You DON'T Say: WaPo Under SERIOUS Fire for Issuing DAMNING Correction to U.S....
Monday Morning Meme Madness
Senator Cory Booker Laughably Calls for ‘Unity’ Claiming Dems Are Not the Enemy...
Candidate Controversy: Dems Debate Running Straight, White, Christian Male for Prez in 202...
VIP
The Left Keeps Predicting Florida’s Doom, Reality Keeps Proving Them Wrong
SCHUMER SHUTDOWN SALE: 60% Off VIP Memberships!
Breathless Politico Profile: Rahm Emanuel's Ferocious Salad Eating Technique Signals His P...
'Spencer, Saca la Bassura!' — Why This Might Be the Best Campaign Video...
Warp Factor S***: Project Hail Mary Writer Andy Weir Reveals Everything Wrong With...
Gov. Ron DeSantis Shares Not-So-Bullish Economic Points

'Has Hell Frozen Over?' ABC News' Jon Karl Calls BS on Sen. Chris Van Hollen's Shutdown Blame Game

Doug P. | 10:36 AM on March 30, 2026
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

Now that President Trump has stepped in, TSA workers are starting to see paychecks again:

Abysmal wait times at airports shrank Monday morning as tens of thousands of Transportation Security Administration workers started getting back pay after more than a month without income.

Four-hour wait times that plagued some airports last week have dwindled to mere minutes as some TSA employees saw payments pop up in their bank accounts.

One TSA worker in Houston said he’ll finally be able to buy the food, gas and medication he needs. Others hope to pay their missed rent before they get evicted.

Advertisement

The congressional Democrat attempt to hold the nation's transportation system hostage because of their fits about ICE is failing. Compounding the "fail" for the Dems is that ICE agents are now helping ease the congestion at airports. 

On ABC News over the weekend a random act of actual journalism took place when Abrego Garcia's margarita drinkin' buddy, Sen. Chris Van Hollen, got called out. Watch: 

It's a "fact," which of course was why Van Hollen was trying to deny it. 

We were a bit stunned too!

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

When a Democrat gets called out during an interview they always seem to be looking at the host and silently saying "come on, just play along with our narrative!" That happens a lot, but not all the time. 

*****

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump, illegal immigration into our great country has virtually stopped. Despite the radical left's lies, new legislation wasn't needed to secure our border, just a new president. 

Help us continue to report the truth about the president's border policies and mass deportations. Join VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership. Thank you!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
The COMMENTS! He's Getting DESTROYED! Peter Baker and NYT Circle Wagons Around Eric Swalwell and HOOBOY
Sam J.
ME-OOOUCH! AOC and Ana Kasparin Get Into VICIOUS Back and Forth About Who Hates Israel MORE and POPCORN
Sam J.
You DON'T Say: WaPo Under SERIOUS Fire for Issuing DAMNING Correction to U.S. Land Mines in Iran Story
Sam J.
Gov. Newsom's Wife Explaining Why They Took the Kids on Gavin's Red State Tour Is 2028 GOP Ad-Worthy
Doug P.
'Spencer, Saca la Bassura!' — Why This Might Be the Best Campaign Video of 2026 (WATCH)
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Monday Morning Meme Madness FuzzyChimp
Advertisement