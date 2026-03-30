WaPo's Breaking News Indicates Eric Swalwell's Attorneys Do NOT Want Kash Patel to 'Release the Files'

Yesterday we told you about Democrat Rep. Eric Swalwell having a fit over the FBI's Fang Fang probe and the possibility that Director Kash Patel could release the file to the public.

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The Democrats are of course against that for obvious reasons:

Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.) on Saturday slammed FBI Director Kash Patel for reportedly pushing to release files related to Rep. Eric Swalwell’s (D-Calif.) interactions with a suspected Chinese spy. “The FBI is attempting to smear a sitting U.S. Congressman, candidate for governor, and vocal opponent of the president,” Raskin, the ranking member of the House Judiciary Committee, said in a release. “What the hell does that have to do with law enforcement? This is plain weaponization of the FBI for partisan political purposes.” The New York Times and Washington Post reported Saturday that Patel has pushed FBI agents to gather documents on the relationship between Swalwell and Christina Fang, a Chinese woman also known as Fang Fang.

And suddenly the Democrats (and Swalwell of course) don't like this kind of thing:

Donald Trump is targeting me. He’s trying to influence the election.



There is only one reason why: he’s scared.https://t.co/met9zdT5S1 — Eric Swalwell (@ericswalwell) March 28, 2026

This evening the Washington Post had this "breaking news" about Swalwell and his lawyers:

Breaking news: Attorneys for Rep. Eric Swalwell demanded in a letter to FBI Director Kash Patel that the bureau refrain from releasing decade-old investigative files involving the congressman’s purported ties to a suspected Chinese intelligence operative. https://t.co/AfBzYylPJn — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) March 30, 2026

"Release the files!"

"Wait, no, not THOSE files!"

🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣hell no🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣not happening 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣gfy🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 — Ava- I Love My USA! 🇺🇸 (@WEdwarda) March 30, 2026

But the Epstein Files taught us that we have a right to know such things — Observe, Orient, Decide, Act (@Skoorbekim) March 30, 2026

Right!?

“If you did nothing wrong, you have nothing to worry about”. — Tiger Cat (@BackTo_1970) March 30, 2026

Weird, I thought Eric Swalwell was a big fan of releasing files https://t.co/P21xPWkuQt pic.twitter.com/B54PEXiu7d — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) March 30, 2026

Yeah, what gives?

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