TSA Workers Start Getting Paychecks and This Rep Is NOT Happy Trump Took Away the Dems' Anti-ICE Leverage

The congressional Democrat attempts to protect their number one priority -- illegal aliens -- has led to a partial government shutdown that is still going on.

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However, President Trump has stepped in to ensure that the Democrats' attempt to use the air traveling public as pawns in their anti-ICE game has now backfired twice. First off, Trump sent ICE agents to some U.S. airports to help ease the congestion, and now TSA workers are starting to get paychecks thanks to Trump's EO:

Abysmal wait times at airports shrank Monday morning as tens of thousands of Transportation Security Administration workers started getting back pay after more than a month without income. Four-hour wait times that plagued some airports last week have dwindled to mere minutes as some TSA employees saw payments pop up in their bank accounts. One TSA worker in Houston said he’ll finally be able to buy the food, gas and medication he needs. Others hope to pay their missed rent before they get evicted.

As you probably guessed, there are Democrats who are angry that Trump took away their leverage in the fight to keep illegals from being deported:

Democrat Jim Hines is pissed that TSA agents are getting paid.



He says Trump's action is "illegal." pic.twitter.com/TO8vW6u68C — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) March 30, 2026

Is there anything Trump does that the Democrats don't say is "illegal"?

Democrat Rep. Jim Hines COMPLAINS that President Trump is "illegally paying" TSA agents:



Margaret Brennan: "What did Democrats get out of this standoff?"



Hines: "Yeah, well, um, the standoff is not done yet, right? The President is illegally paying, apparently, TSA agents."



Of… pic.twitter.com/iybxjw7QzU — Julia 🇺🇸 (@Jules31415) March 30, 2026

If the money Trump is using (from the Big Beautiful Bill) to pay TSA agents was instead given to illegals these Dems wouldn't have a problem with it:

Democrats....



Illegally paying Illegal immigrants, no problem



Illegally trying to pay someones student loans, no problem



Paying for fraud, especially in the Somali Community, no problem...



Try to pay a TSA agent...hold the phones, this can't stand!!! — Jason Robertson (@JRobFromMN) March 30, 2026

Here's why the Democrats are actually angry about Trump stepping in to pay TSA agents:

Translation, we Democrats just had any last sliver of leverage taken away by President Trump outsmarting us. — Betty Crocker (@BettysNoCrock) March 30, 2026

Bingo! The Democrats have been attempting to hold the nation's transportation system hostage because they're trying to protect illegal aliens. Voters need to remember this in November.

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Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda and domestic lunacy (including efforts to hold the transportation system hostage so they can try and protect illegal aliens).

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