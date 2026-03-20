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Bill Melugin Has a Thread of the Craziest TSA Schumer Lines at US Airports (Thank a Democrat!)

Doug P. | 1:06 PM on March 20, 2026
AP Photo/Lekan Oyekanmi

All Senate Democrats except for one continue to show their disdain for the Trump administration enforcing federal immigration laws by refusing to vote to fund the Department of Homeland Security, which includes the TSA.

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This has caused long security lines at major U.S. airports, and Fox News' Bill Melugin has a thread showing what it looks like thanks to Chuck Schumer and the Senate Dems: 

This one we posted about earlier but here is that scene if you missed it:

The list goes on...

And on...

Hopefully the vast majority of Americans are aware of who's really causing all this.

Alert the Democrats who are responsible:

Hey, great idea!

All this because the congressional Democrats prioritize illegals over American citizens.

*****

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda and domestic insanity.

Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership. Thank you!

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