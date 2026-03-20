Bill Melugin Has a Thread of the Craziest TSA Schumer Lines at US Airports (Thank a Democrat!)

All Senate Democrats except for one continue to show their disdain for the Trump administration enforcing federal immigration laws by refusing to vote to fund the Department of Homeland Security, which includes the TSA.

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This has caused long security lines at major U.S. airports, and Fox News' Bill Melugin has a thread showing what it looks like thanks to Chuck Schumer and the Senate Dems:

🧵 Starting a thread of videos of the craziest TSA lines around the country today - and they are BAD: — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) March 20, 2026

This one we posted about earlier but here is that scene if you missed it:

The list goes on...

And on...

Atlanta - Hartsfield Jackson 👇🏻 https://t.co/hRJuxY3hxp — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) March 20, 2026

Hopefully the vast majority of Americans are aware of who's really causing all this.

Alert the Democrats who are responsible:

Hey, great idea!

All this because the congressional Democrats prioritize illegals over American citizens.

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Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda and domestic insanity.

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