Disney sued Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Wednesday over the Republican’s takeover of its theme park district, alleging the governor waged a “targeted campaign of government retaliation” after the company opposed a law critics call “Don’t Say Gay.”

The lawsuit was filed in Tallahassee minutes after a Disney World oversight board appointed by DeSantis voted to void a deal that gave the company authority over design and construction decisions in its sprawling properties near Orlando.

“Disney regrets that it has come to this,” the case said. “But having exhausted efforts to seek a resolution, the Company is left with no choice but to file this lawsuit to protect its cast members, guests, and local development partners from a relentless campaign to weaponize government power against Disney in retaliation for expressing a political viewpoint unpopular with certain State officials.”

And with that, former South Carolina governor and current Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley was on Fox News today and encouraged Disney to think about relocating to her state:

Many are seeing it as the end of any slim hope that Haley might have had at the nomination, but the campaign(s) are still young.

And DeSantis isn’t even an announced candidate yet.

Maybe that’s what it’s all about. Haley’s tweet did after all have “sanctimonious” in it and that sure sounds familiar.

It wasn’t easy to find right-leaning voters who thought those comments from Haley were a boost to her hopes of getting the Republican nomination.

