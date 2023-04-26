In case you hadn’t heard, Disney is suing Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. Naturally the Associated Press couldn’t avoid using their bias-heavy “law critics call ‘Don’t Say Gay'” spin:

Disney sued Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Wednesday over the Republican’s takeover of its theme park district, alleging the governor waged a “targeted campaign of government retaliation” after the company opposed a law critics call “Don’t Say Gay.” The lawsuit was filed in Tallahassee minutes after a Disney World oversight board appointed by DeSantis voted to void a deal that gave the company authority over design and construction decisions in its sprawling properties near Orlando. “Disney regrets that it has come to this,” the case said. “But having exhausted efforts to seek a resolution, the Company is left with no choice but to file this lawsuit to protect its cast members, guests, and local development partners from a relentless campaign to weaponize government power against Disney in retaliation for expressing a political viewpoint unpopular with certain State officials.”

And with that, former South Carolina governor and current Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley was on Fox News today and encouraged Disney to think about relocating to her state:

Hey @Disney, my home state will happily accept your 70,000+ jobs if you want to leave Florida. We’ve got great weather, great people, and it’s always a great day in South Carolina! SC’s not woke, but we’re not sanctimonious about it either. pic.twitter.com/uf1PWQjGc5 — Nikki Haley (@NikkiHaley) April 26, 2023

Haley responds to Disney's lawsuit against DeSantis: "If Disney would like to move their hundreds of thousands of jobs to South Carolina and bring the billions of dollars with them, I’ll let them know I’ll be happy to meet them in South Carolina and introduce them to the governor… pic.twitter.com/GfcWUyCa9r — Greg Price (@greg_price11) April 26, 2023

Hoo boy, that kicked up some dust on Twitter!

Dang 👇 It’s getting real … the mitts are coming off… https://t.co/SVs5OBJA3U — Sara A. Carter (@SaraCarterDC) April 26, 2023

Many are seeing it as the end of any slim hope that Haley might have had at the nomination, but the campaign(s) are still young.

DeSantis is clearly not a threat to anyone. 😂 https://t.co/UBkmP5EZYz — Fuzzy Chimp 🇺🇸 (@fuzzychimpcom) April 26, 2023

And DeSantis isn’t even an announced candidate yet.

Quit pandering to be Trump's VP, you're better than that. This is pathetic. — 𝗦𝗵𝗼𝘄 𝗠𝗲 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗗𝗮𝘁𝗮 (@txsalth2o) April 26, 2023

Maybe that’s what it’s all about. Haley’s tweet did after all have “sanctimonious” in it and that sure sounds familiar.

No we won't! We don't want Disney here. You're not the governor anymore and you don't speak for us. — 𝗦𝗵𝗼𝘄 𝗠𝗲 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗗𝗮𝘁𝗮 (@txsalth2o) April 26, 2023

I'm not sure "We'd love to have you groom kids in our state" is a winning message in a Republican primary, but it's not like you had a chance to win anyway female Jeb. — John Hawkins (@johnhawkinsrwn) April 26, 2023

The ratio on Haley’s tweet is growing by the second.

are you familiar with your own party pic.twitter.com/4tnc2c2YOF — pourmecoffee (@pourmecoffee) April 26, 2023

This statement isn't gonna do for you what you think it is — Kevin D. Jones (@Kevin_D_Jones) April 26, 2023

I understand you need to posture as different than RDS, but please try to be less ridiculous about it. Please. — The Notorious B-O-O (@IzaBooboo) April 26, 2023

If you support groomers, you're in the wrong primary. — Cassandra (@CassyWearsHeels) April 26, 2023

It wasn’t easy to find right-leaning voters who thought those comments from Haley were a boost to her hopes of getting the Republican nomination.

