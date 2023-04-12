President Biden is out of the country but that doesn’t mean the economic gaslighting on his behalf isn’t continuing from the White House.

Whoever has the keys to the @JoeBiden account tweeted this while obviously hoping people believe them over their lying bank accounts:

Today’s CPI report shows continued progress in our fight against inflation. Inflation has now fallen by 45% from its summer peak. Gas prices are down, and grocery prices fell last month for the first time since September 2020. pic.twitter.com/JlG7CVzKNu — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) April 12, 2023

The inflation rate slowed a bit and now the Biden White House is pretending that they’ve saved everybody from a consequence of this administration’s policies?

The Propaganda machine is running on overdrive…. https://t.co/ALT8fjfpGo — Casey V. Fulp, CFP® (@CH_Plan) April 12, 2023

Overdrive and then some!

Gas prices down?

Where the hell are you? Saudia Arabia? https://t.co/lrkwmuRdsT — Mike Kriss (@kriss438193) April 12, 2023

"Inflation falling 45%" tries to hide the facts. Prices are still going UP too fast, just not as fast as the mind-boggling speed last year. The American people deserve the truth, not smoke & mirrors. Our 5% inflation is still more than TRIPLE what it was when Biden took office. https://t.co/RdOpU2BJvm — Rep. Kevin Hern (@repkevinhern) April 12, 2023

But no mean tweets, right?

Things being slightly less crappy is considered good news for the “Build Back Better” administration:

U.S. consumer inflation eased in March, with less expensive gas and food providing some relief to households that have struggled under the weight of surging prices. Yet prices are still rising fast enough to keep the Federal Reserve on track to raise interest rates at least once more, beginning in May. The government said Wednesday that consumer prices rose just 0.1% from February to March, down from 0.4% from January to February and the smallest increase since December. Measured from a year earlier, prices were up just 5% in March, down sharply from February’s 6% year-over-year increase and the mildest such rise in nearly two years. Much of the drop resulted from price declines for such goods as gas, used cars and furniture, which had soared a year ago after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Good ol’ AP still blaming a lot of this on “Putin’s price increases.” The Biden administration will award them ten social credit points.

