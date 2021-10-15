In March of 2018, then-Attorney General Jeff Sessions accepted the recommendation of an internal FBI investigation that Andrew McCabe should be fired. The firing of McCabe took place shortly before he was going to retire, but now McCabe can thank a settlement with the Biden DOJ because he’s going to get back his pension, benefits and more:

Justice Department IG found top FBI official Andrew McCabe lied repeatedly about leaks to media. AG Sessions fired him in 2018. Now, Biden DOJ agrees to restore pension, full benefits, expunge any mention of McCabe's firing. Like it never happened. 1/2 https://t.co/krG9Uo7ufl — Byron York (@ByronYork) October 15, 2021

And taxpayers also get to pay off McCabe’s legal bills:

McCabe will receive $200k in back pension payments. DOJ will pay his lawyers $500k. Gets honorary FBI retirement cufflinks, plaque. All records erased. Like it never happened. But one question: Will they memory-hole the IG report, too? 2/2 End. https://t.co/RmDvy3I37V — Byron York (@ByronYork) October 15, 2021

Is anybody surprised?

Sometimes, you’re rewarded for lying under oath https://t.co/p6K5K7FV79 — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) October 15, 2021

That seems to be the message.

Okay, this is the precedent. Now just wait until the next GOP president pardons all sorts of people the Left despise including the folks form January 6th https://t.co/ygpsT2NvhJ — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) October 15, 2021

Some animals are more equal than others…never forget it. I mean, having the FBI lie to the DOJ, and the Biden people just shrug…is a perfect example about how Dems also don't care about the rule of law when inconvenient. https://t.co/vjo4JcvZeP — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) October 15, 2021

It’s a message that if you break the law while covering for the Democrats they’ll eventually make it up to you.

The Swamp takes care of its own — TheJaySmith (@TheJaySmith1) October 15, 2021

To add some irony, McCabe said this after his pension was restored:

“Politics should never play a role in the fair administration of justice and civil service personnel decisions,” McCabe said in a statement.

That’s rich.