The Texas Democrats who fled to Washington, DC for their backfired flee-ibuster that ended up being a Covid-19 spreader could be arrested at some point:

"Under warrant of arrest, if necessary": The Texas House voted overwhelmingly to issue arrest warrants for the missing Democrats. Follow @JanelleKHOU for #txlege special session updates. https://t.co/04n5U8qWQo — Adam Bennett (@AdamBennettKHOU) August 10, 2021

Rep. Eddie Rodriguez has this message for House Republicans on behalf of the Texas Dems:

They’re begging — kinda sad. But hey, they’d get the attention they clearly crave.

Saving democracy by … *checks notes*… preventing a democratic vote from happening because they don't like the proposed legislation. — Jake Porter (@jakeaporter) August 11, 2021

Also special are these Texas Dems opposing the filibuster while essentially doing the same thing themselves to block GOP legislation.

Their super-spreader vacation stunt failed badly. Now they want to be arrested on camera as their next stunt. Government through lame stunts is pathetically sad. https://t.co/cOOG8hBUJC — Fuzzy Chimp 🇺🇸 (@fuzzychimpcom) August 11, 2021

“Stunts” is all they have. Obviously doing their jobs is out of the question.

This is about as hypocritical as you can get. The people voted putting these people in office to represent them just like Republicans were voted in as the majority because the people voted for them. The people voted now do your part and vote! You are denying the people's vote! https://t.co/pNLb4UGbpG — Ridgesniper (@Ridgesniper) August 11, 2021

These Dems’ wailing about denying the will of the people is as “projection” as it gets.

on the next episode of "Beyond Scared Straight" https://t.co/DAKV1RejER — Siraj Hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) August 11, 2021

It's all such stupid performance art at this point https://t.co/YEQoAIiGZk — Mark Pugner 🧩 (@23GoldenApples) August 11, 2021

Pure, unbridled narcissism on parade. https://t.co/XdThUmuw2t — Caffeinated American (@LynnRichterBlog) August 11, 2021

all of these people had to use their state IDs to travel! #txlege https://t.co/hZ334Sm3zV — juliana 🐙 (@notorius_jcp) August 11, 2021

They’re also for vaccine passports, so the opposition to voter ID is ironic.