Former President Barack Obama was set to have a 60th birthday bash with several hundred guests at his Martha’s Vineyard home that would also be used to raise money to build his presidential library. After being asked about Obama hosting a huge party during the pandemic, Jen Psaki denied that the former president would be setting a bad example. However, somebody was feeling the heat, because the party has now reportedly been scaled down greatly:

NEW – Obama has canceled his controversial 60th birthday mega-bash in Martha’s Vineyard after online backlash. Now only invites "family and close friends," citing Delta spread (NY Post) — Disclose.tv 🚨 (@disclosetv) August 4, 2021

Haha. We did it, gang. We forced self reflection. Couldn't have happened to a better guy. https://t.co/0Jx4R91ouV — Snarky Tea Smuggler (@SullyBobbi) August 4, 2021

GOP Rep. Claudia Tenney reached across the aisle in a show of bipartisanship to let Obama know where he could still have a “mega-bash” free from media scrutiny:

Obama cancelled the large crowds at his birthday bash. He should’ve just moved it to the Southern Border since the corporate media doesn’t complain about the unvaccinated crowds there. — Claudia Tenney (@claudiatenney) August 4, 2021

Hey, great idea!

LMAO 🤣 YES! @BarackObama just move your party! No one wants video— it will be safe https://t.co/lO0SfScweQ — thankfully me (@thankfullymeks) August 4, 2021

Kamala Harris might be a no-show at a border party, but that wouldn’t be unexpected.