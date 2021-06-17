President Biden concluded his trip overseas for the G7 summit, NATO meetings and another summit with Vladimir Putin, and the latter has Democrat Sen. Amy Klobuchar singing the president’s praises:

Standing up to dictators and reclaiming our leadership role: on this trip, President Biden has proven to the world that America is back. — Amy Klobuchar (@amyklobuchar) June 17, 2021

Yeah, sorry senator, but not everybody saw the same thing you did.

Standing up to dictators? Hahahahahahahahahahhahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahhahahahhahaha.

No, he didn’t. https://t.co/mYUntrKksV — ShredderGirl (@ShredderBabe) June 17, 2021

Standing up to Putin by allowing him to have the Nord Stream 2 pipeline while killing the Keystone XL in the U.S. (along with thousands of jobs that went with it) and giving him a list of critical infrastructure that’s off-limits to cyberattack?

Telling dictators your weaknesses and making them promise they won’t exploit it isn’t “standing up” to them. https://t.co/Q8TpTgbIpL — JD Sharp (@imjdsharp) June 17, 2021

By giving pipelines back? https://t.co/ybpLhbBI62 — Nurse Patriot (@LABeachGal1) June 17, 2021

Really? I’m not taking a joint conference is a sure indication of weakness. https://t.co/Z9G8WlySgv — Brenda (@Brenda51825146) June 17, 2021

Could you work on the dictator that is currently the governor of the state you represent? https://t.co/a4mzJjgr1G — Annabelle (@blondebombMN) June 17, 2021

If Biden stood up to anybody on that trip, it was CNN reporter Kaitlan Collins.