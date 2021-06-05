News cycles being what they are, if you wait a little while the media will always end up circling back to something involving reports or claims about former President Trump. This is the latest example:

Bill Kristol even presented “the case for a Trump House run”:

Trending

House Speaker Trump? You never know! Also let’s take care of this right off the bat:

Right. And just imagine the possibilities:

LOL! Just imagine.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Bill KristolDonald Trumphouse of representativesSpeaker of the House