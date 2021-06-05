News cycles being what they are, if you wait a little while the media will always end up circling back to something involving reports or claims about former President Trump. This is the latest example:

#BREAKING: Trump pitched on running for House in effort to become Speaker: "So interesting" https://t.co/snZISgkDGe pic.twitter.com/AJnT64NNVT — The Hill (@thehill) June 5, 2021

Bill Kristol even presented “the case for a Trump House run”:

The case for a Trump House run.

1. Gets a gerrymandered district.

2. With Trump running, 2022 is about him. No GOP distancing. No other stars. His party.

3. Rs win House, Trump Speaker.

4. Certain center stage in 2023.

5. Is 2024 nominee as Speaker and winner, not ex- and loser. — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) June 5, 2021

By “the case for” I needless to say mean why it could make sense from his point of view. Not the country’s. — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) June 5, 2021

House Speaker Trump? You never know! Also let’s take care of this right off the bat:

He doesn't have to run for anything to be Speaker. https://t.co/x2l92BhwkG — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) June 5, 2021

Right. And just imagine the possibilities:

Karma comes after everyone eventually. pic.twitter.com/pd76KlBcoL — Political Clown Parade 🇺🇸 (@PoliticalClownP) June 5, 2021

LOL! Just imagine.