Those on the Left are always looking for ways to promote dreams of socialized medicine, and the vaccine development and rollout has provided former Clinton Labor Secretary Robert Reich with what he thinks is another opportunity:

Does a vaccine that was developed under emergency circumstances during a pandemic really qualify as being representative of what a socialized medical system would be?

Then again, at least Reich praised Trump without realizing it (not that he’d ever admit it):

Most Democrats from Biden on down aren’t going to give Trump much credit for the success of Operation Warp Speed.

